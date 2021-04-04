ISSN 2330-717X
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araqchi. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Iranian Deputy FM Says Rules Out Talks With US In Vienna

Iran is not going to hold any talks with US representatives directly or indirectly at an upcoming session of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said.

The senior Iranian diplomat told IRINN on Sunday that Iran will not hold any negotiations with the US in the upcoming meeting of the JCPOA parties in Austria.

Following the 18th meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission that was held via videoconference on Friday, the participants decided to proceed with the talks in Vienna next week to continue the consultations and define the measures relating to the termination of US sanctions.

“We’ll have no direct or indirect talks with the US,” Araqchi underlined, saying Iran will be holding negotiations with the JCPOA Joint Commission and the Group 4+1 to lay down its conditions and demands for a return to the JCPOA.

“Our demand is that the US should first carry out all of its JCPAO commitments and lift all of the sanctions it has imposed (on Tehran), then we will verify (the removal of sanctions) and return (to the deal),” he explained.

Araqchi also noted that the negotiations between Iran and the Group 4+1 will be “totally technical and about the sanctions that must be lifted, the measures that Iran would take” and the arrangements for the removal of the US sanctions that must be verified.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister also made it clear that Iran will not approve any step-by-step plan or proposal. “From our viewpoint, there is only one step. All of the US sanctions that were re-imposed after Trump’s withdrawal (from the JCPOA), or have been imposed recently, or have been relabeled must be defined and the US must remove them, then we will verify and return to our commitments.”

Araqchi explained that the final step to be taken by Iran and the other parties will be discussed only in the technical negotiations between Tehran and the Group 4+1, namely Russia, China, the UK, France and Germany.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the Group 5+1 and endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

However, then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of the nuclear deal in May 2018 and reinstated the anti-Iranian sanctions that had been lifted by the deal.

As the remaining European parties have failed to fulfill their commitments to the accord and compensate for Washington’s absence, Iran moved in May 2019 to scale back its JCPOA commitments.

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

