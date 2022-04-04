ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

File photo of UN Security Council in session. Credit: United Nations

File photo of UN Security Council in session. Credit: United Nations
1 Middle East World News 

UN Security Council Urges Houthis To Abide By Terms Of Truce

Arab News 0 Comments

By

By Ephrem Kossaify

The UN Security Council on Monday strongly condemned the cross-border terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia last month.

The Iranian-backed Houthis struck critical civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom on March 20 and 25.

The Security Council expressed its expectation and demand that the Houthis abide by the terms of a “welcomed” truce, which came into effect on April 2, and immediately cease all cross-border attacks. 

They further recalled the Houthis’ obligations under international law, including those related to the protection of civilians and civilian objects.

During a session on Monday, the members of the Security Council also underscored the opportunity the truce affords to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of Yemenis and improve regional stability. 

The members urged the building of confidence through measures such as, but not limited to, the re-opening of Taiz road and the regular flow of fuel deliveries, goods, and flights, in accordance with the agreed truce.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.