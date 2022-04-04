UN Security Council Urges Houthis To Abide By Terms Of Truce

By Arab News

By Ephrem Kossaify

The UN Security Council on Monday strongly condemned the cross-border terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia last month.

The Iranian-backed Houthis struck critical civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom on March 20 and 25.

The Security Council expressed its expectation and demand that the Houthis abide by the terms of a “welcomed” truce, which came into effect on April 2, and immediately cease all cross-border attacks.

They further recalled the Houthis’ obligations under international law, including those related to the protection of civilians and civilian objects.

During a session on Monday, the members of the Security Council also underscored the opportunity the truce affords to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of Yemenis and improve regional stability.

The members urged the building of confidence through measures such as, but not limited to, the re-opening of Taiz road and the regular flow of fuel deliveries, goods, and flights, in accordance with the agreed truce.