EU Warns China Against Militarily Supporting Russia’s Ukraine Invasion

By VOA

European Union foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said Tuesday that European leaders are sending a message to China that it cannot be militarily supporting Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Speaking in Brussels where NATO foreign ministers are meeting, and ahead of his own visit next week to China, Borrell said the EU has been “clear with China that its position on Russia’s atrocities and war crimes will determine the quality of our relations with Beijing.”

He said other EU leaders visiting China, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron bring the same message.

Borrell addressed reporters alongside U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken who said there would be a focus on further reducing Europe’s dependence on Russian energy supplies and on increasing clean energy production.

Both diplomats were due to take part in a NATO foreign ministers meeting as the alliance formally welcomes Finland as a new member.

The raising of Finland’s flag at NATO’s headquarters comes less than a year after the country submitted its application in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The ceremony falls on NATO’s very own birthday, the 74th anniversary of the signing of its founding Washington Treaty on April 4, 1949.

Russia warned Monday that it would bolster forces near Finland if NATO sent any additional troops or equipment to what will be its 31st member country.

NATO has said that it has no immediate intention to step up its presence in Finland. Some members have deployed troops there for war games over the past year.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Tuesday that over the course of many years, Russia has built up its military in the north and that President Vladimir Putin has shown he is will to use military force against his neighbors. Stoltenberg said Finland joining NATO is the result of Putin’s “war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Describing the defensive nature of the NATO alliance, Stoltenberg said, “The purpose of NATO’s deterrence and defense is not to provoke the conflict, it’s to prevent the conflict.”

Sweden applied to join NATO alongside Finland, but has seen its bid slowed by objections from Turkey, which says Sweden has been too lenient toward groups that Turkey considers terrorists.

“It is a great day to have Finland as a member, but we will ensure that also Sweden will become a full member,” Stoltenberg said Tuesday.