US Strike Kills Islamic State Leader In Syria

By Eurasia Review

US Central Command forces conducted a unilateral strike in Syria on Tuesday killing Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, an Islamic State senior leader.

According to CENTCOM, Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks in Türkiye and Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS in Turkey. CENTCOM is one of the eleven unified combatant commands of the US Department of Defense.

“ISIS continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the CENTCOM commander. “Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East.”

No civilians were killed or injured in this strike, CENTCOM said in a statement.

“The death of Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri will temporarily disrupt the organization’s ability to plot external attacks. CENTCOM’s operations against ISIS, alongside partner forces in Iraq and Syria, continues. CENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS,” CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM noted that during the month of March 2023, US Central Command, along with coalition and other partners, conducted a total of 37 D-ISIS operations, resulting in 9 ISIS operatives killed and 18 detained.

CENTCOM said that these operations targeted ISIS members responsible for planning attacks inside Iraq and Syria, including plans for attacks on ISIS detention facilities in Syria. At least 8 detained ISIS militants were involved in those plans.

“These operations were conducted under the authority of the CENTCOM commander who retains authority for operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, and under the command of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. Our local partners play a critical role in this fight. Their competence, professionalism, and dedication to the enduring defeat of ISIS allow continued pressure against the terror group,” CENTCOM said.