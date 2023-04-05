Women Being Used As Human Shields By Militants – OpEd

By Shaikh Moazam Khan

The government in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province rightly pointed out that banned militant organizations have been using women and children as human shie­lds for their violent activities and they later dissociate themselves from these people. These banned organizations such as Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) have escalated their attacks and efforts to destabilize the province. Recently, Pakistan has witnessed two suicide attacks, which were carried out by women who were graduated from universities.

Last month, Baluchistan police has arrested a women Mahal Baluchistan along with her suicide jacket. Baluchistan’s Deputy Inspector General of Police Chief Minister’s spokesman Babar Khan Yousafzai said that Mahal Baloch, who was arrested on February 19 along with a suicide jacket from Quetta’s Satellite Town, admitted her association with the outlawed Baluchistan Liberation Front (BLF). Baluchistan’s CTD DIG Aitzaz Goraya and CM’s spokesman Babar Khan Yousafzai said that Mahal Baloch, who was arrested on February 19 along with a suicide jacket from Quetta’s Satellite Town, admitted her association with the outlawed BLF. They presented a video message of Mahal Baloch in which she confessed her link with the BLF and said her husband was also working for the banned organization.

While talking about her inclusion in BLF, she said my husband was killed along with his brother in 2016 and I shifted to Karachi with my in-laws where people belonging to the banned organization contacted and brainwashed me and after that, I joined the organisation and later shifted to Quetta. Mahal further argued that she was not tortured during interrogation and after her arrest, the organisation disowned her. She claimed that she was persuaded by Aziz Yousaf, a close relative of the BLF chief, to work for the organisation. DIG Atizaz said that during the investigation, she said the suicide jacket was provided to her by a person named Sharbat Khan.

It is concerning to hear that terrorist organizations are attempting to brainwash Baloch women for extremism. This is a dangerous tactic used by terrorist groups to recruit individuals into their violent cause. It is important to raise awareness among Baloch women about the dangers of extremism and the manipulative tactics used by terrorist groups. Education and empowerment can play a significant role in preventing individuals from falling prey to extremist ideologies. Efforts should also be made to address the root causes of extremism, such as poverty, social inequality, and political grievances. Addressing these underlying issues can help to reduce the appeal of extremist ideologies.

In addition, law enforcement agencies should take strong action against terrorist organizations and their members who are involved in brainwashing and recruitment. These efforts should be combined with community outreach and engagement programs to build trust and foster cooperation between law enforcement agencies and local communities. Overall, preventing the brainwashing of Baloch women for extremism requires a comprehensive approach that involves education, empowerment, addressing root causes, and taking strong action against terrorist organizations.

Engaging women in Balochistan to work for peace is a positive step towards promoting stability and security in the region. Women can play a critical role in preventing violent extremism by promoting dialogue, tolerance, and understanding within their communities. By involving women in peacebuilding efforts, the government can create a more inclusive and diverse approach to resolving conflicts. Women’s participation can bring unique perspectives and experiences that can help to address underlying issues and grievances that may be fueling violence and extremism.

However, it is important to ensure that these efforts are not used as a tool for propaganda or political gain. Women’s participation should be genuine and meaningful, and their voices should be heard and respected in decision-making processes. Moreover, the government should provide necessary support and resources to ensure the safety and security of women who are working for peace. This includes protection from threats and violence, access to education and training programs, and opportunities for economic empowerment. Overall, engaging women in Balochistan to work for peace is a positive step towards promoting stability and security in the region. However, it is important to ensure that these efforts are genuine, inclusive, and supported by necessary resources and protections.

It is positive development that Balochistan government is committed to cooperating with women. Collaboration between the government and women can lead to more inclusive and effective policies that address the needs and concerns of women in the region. By involving women in decision-making processes, the government can gain valuable insights and perspectives on issues such as education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. This can help to create policies that are more responsive to the needs of women and can promote gender equality and empowerment.

However, it is important to ensure that this commitment is followed through with concrete actions. The government should take steps to provide women with the necessary resources and opportunities to participate fully in political, economic, and social life. This includes addressing barriers to education and employment, and providing support for women’s organizations and civil society groups. Additionally, it is important to ensure that women are represented at all levels of government, including in leadership positions. This can help to promote gender-sensitive policies and ensure that women’s voices are heard and respected in decision-making processes. Overall, the commitment of the Balochistan government to cooperate with women is a positive step towards promoting gender equality and empowerment in the region. It is important that this commitment is followed through with concrete actions that address the needs and concerns of women in Balochistan.

The writer is Islamabad based expert of strategic affairs