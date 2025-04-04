South Africa Unveils Economic Diversification Plan Amid US Tariffs

By SA News

South Africa has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the economic impact of new United States tariffs, focusing on export diversification, value-added production, and strengthening regional trade partnerships.

This is after United States President, Donald Trump, announced global reciprocal tariffs on most imported goods, with South Africa facing a 31% tariff increase.

“The new tariff regime arising from the decision by the United States of America, which have been directed not only to South Africa, but the entire world, necessitates strategic responses to maintain and grow our industrial base, as a crucial avenue to pursue inclusive growth,” the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, said on Friday.

Lamola was speaking during a joint media briefing with the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau.

He informed journalists that South Africa will continue to tackle the challenges and seize opportunities with resilience and innovation, as the country moves forward with ensuring economic growth, industrial development, and the well-being of its citizens.

Lamola outlined plans to navigate the challenges posed by the 31% tariffs set to take effect from 9 April 2025.

These include negotiating favourable trade agreements with the United States; leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to boost intra-African trade; and prioritising high-value manufacturing to reduce tariff exposure.

In addition, he said government remains committed to building economic resilience, exploring alternative market access through existing trade agreements and strategic partnerships with countries across various regions.

“We will intensify efforts to diversify export destinations, targeting markets across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas,” the Minister stated.

According to Lamola, government aims to reduce dependence on single export markets and foster economic resilience.

Meanwhile, he announced that the State will invest strategically in industries impacted by the tariffs, supporting economic growth through modernisation and targeted infrastructure development.

The sweeping tariff measures will affect several sectors of South Africa’s economy, including automotive, industrial agriculture, processed food and beverage, chemical, metals, and other segments of manufacturing.

According to Lamola, South Africa’s tariff and industrial strategy are designed to support industrial development, employment growth, and economic resilience.

“By aligning these policies with the national interest, South Africa will ensure that its economy emerges stronger, more diversified, and resilient in the face of global trade complexities,” he explained.

This approach will also apply to the 7 February Executive Order, which led to the withdrawal from the Just Energy Transition (JET) partnership with South Africa.

“South Africa’s average tariff is 7.6% and therefore South Africa needs clarity on the basis for the 31% to be implemented by the US.”

Lamola clarified that products such as copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber articles, certain critical minerals, and energy and energy products, have been exempted from the reciprocal tariffs.

These reciprocal tariffs will also not apply to products already facing Section 232 tariffs of 25%, such as steel, aluminium, automobiles, and auto parts.

Currently, the Minister said the United States represents 7.45% of South Africa’s total exports, while South Africa accounts for only 0.4% of the United States’ imports.

“As such, South Africa does not constitute a threat to the US, and there is a trade imbalance in favour of South Africa. It is mainly on agricultural products, which are counter-cyclical, and on minerals, which are inputs in US industries.”

Highlighting the potential impact, Lamola noted that the tariffs “effectively nullify the preference that Sub-Saharan African countries enjoy under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).”

However, despite the challenges, Lamola said government remains optimistic.

“The tariffs affirm the urgency to negotiate a new bilateral and mutually beneficial agreement with the US, that will establish more fair-trade relations with the US as an essential step to secure long-term trade certainty,” Lamola added.

Transparency in tariff calculations

Meanwhile, Tau stressed the need for confirmation from the United States on how they arrived at the tariff number, referencing international norms and standards.

He also highlighted the importance of transparency in tariff calculations, using World Trade Organisation (WTO) standards and the most favoured nations mechanism.

“And that’s why we are advocating for a reform of the World Trade Organisation and ensuring that it’s able to adapt to current reality, but also ensuring that we’re able to reinforce a multilateral system of trade and transparency across the board. Otherwise, you’re going to have an environment where there are no global rules,” Tau added.