ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Locations of Egypt and Turkey. Credit: Wikipedia Commons

Locations of Egypt and Turkey. Credit: Wikipedia Commons
1 Analysis Middle East World News 

Egypt And Turkey To Hold Talks On Restoring Relations

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Egypt and Turkey are set to hold talks on restoring relations between both countries and other regional topics on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a statement issued by Egypt’s foreign ministry.

The discussions will take place between Hamdi Sanad Loza, Egypt’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, and Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Sadat Unal in Cairo.

According to the statement talks will discuss important steps required for normalization and bilateral relations between Egypt and Turkey and cooperation over regional topics.

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.