Egypt And Turkey To Hold Talks On Restoring Relations

By Arab News

Egypt and Turkey are set to hold talks on restoring relations between both countries and other regional topics on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a statement issued by Egypt’s foreign ministry.

The discussions will take place between Hamdi Sanad Loza, Egypt’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, and Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Sadat Unal in Cairo.

According to the statement talks will discuss important steps required for normalization and bilateral relations between Egypt and Turkey and cooperation over regional topics.