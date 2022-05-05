Eni Provides The Supply Of Medicine For $1 Million To Kazakhstan

By Eurasia Review

Eni said Thursday it is providing Kazakhstan with the supply of medicine, for the amount of about $1 million, required to protect the health of the hosting community. The supply includes anticoagulants, corticosteroids, and other items that have shown effectiveness in the time-tested consequences treatment according to international standards, in particular in relation to treatment, prevention of acute and delayed COVID-19 complications.

Eni said that at this moment, it is crucial to keep the pandemic under control and preserve the ongoing system capacity by mitigating the post-COVID impact on patients and supporting the supply chain to meet the growing demand for medicines.

“Throughout thirty years of Eni’s presence in Kazakhstan, we have addressed a broad range of social needs of the hosting community by implementing the number of social projects. In addition, in the past two years, Eni subsidiaries have supported the fight against COVID-19 both in the regions and the capital city of Nur-Sultan, by providing equipment and PPE for a total amount of 700,000 USD, on top of the current donation equal to about 1 million USD. These initiatives, strengthened by today’s delivery of the humanitarian aid specifically devoted to medicines, are in line with Eni’s corporate social responsibility approach”, said Luciano Vasques, Eni’s Head of Central Asia Region.

This is a joint initiative of Eni and the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan to support the work of health professionals aimed at controlling the pandemic consequences, the company said. Supplies will be distributed to medical organizations in the country by the sole operator SK-Pharmacy in line with priorities and needs.