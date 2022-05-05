ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, May 6, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

File photo of Russian Peace Keeping soldiers on the border between Transnistria and Moldova. Photo Credit: Clay Gilliland, Wikipedia Commons

1 Europe Opinion 

Russian Talk About Transnistria Underscores Putin’s Ukraine War Isn’t Just Sending Messages To Kyiv – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

Only the most naïve believe that Putin’s war in Ukraine is only about Ukraine, but Dmitry Ofitserov-Belsky says that new talk about extending the Russian operation into Moldova’s Transnistria underscores the fact that the Kremlin wants all non-Russian countries to draw conclusions for themselves from what is happening in Ukraine.

(For a discussion of suggestions by senior Russian officials that Moscow may extend the campaign up to and into Transnistria, see jamestown.org/program/russia-involving-transnistria-in-ukrainian-war-raising-stakes-for-all-parties/. For Ofitserov-Belsky’s gloss on those suggestions, see business-gazeta.ru/article/548010.)

The senior specialist on the former Soviet West at the Center for Post-Soviet Research at Moscow’s IMEMO says that one must treat any such declarations with caution given that in time of war, senior commanders often say things that may be intended in the first instance to disinform and confuse the enemy.

But in this case, Ofitserov-Belsky continues, Moscow is clearly sending a message to Chisinau that its anti-Russian policies won’t be tolerated, to other former Soviet republics that Moscow may take action against them if they pursue policies like those Kyiv has, and to the West that the Kremlin doesn’t think that the borders of Ukraine are limits to its operations.

For all these reasons, Russian talk about Transnistria merits the closest possible attention as an indication of where Moscow is heading and what leaders in countries surrounding Russia need to do to avoid disaster. 

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

