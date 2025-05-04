21st Century Jews Should Welcome Converts – OpEd

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

Austin Reid Albanese wrote in his Times of Israel Blog (4/11/25) “Each year at (the beginning of) Passover, we recite the words: “Let all who are hungry come and eat.” And (at the Seder’s ending) we open the door for Elijah. But when it comes to people spiritually hungry for Judaism, do we open the door the same way?

Many find their path to Judaism through marriage. But love for a person shouldn’t be the only recognized path to loving a tradition. Some people feel deeply drawn to Jewish teachings, rhythms, and values—and yet they hesitate at the threshold, unsure if they’ll be let in.

But our tradition tells a deeper story—one that stretches back to the Exodus itself. In Exodus 12:38, we learn that a “mixed multitude” left Egypt alongside the Israelites. They weren’t born into the covenant. But they walked out of Egypt anyway, choosing purpose over familiarity, seeking a better future in a people not yet fully formed.

Later, Ruth the Moabite would declare, “Your people shall be my people, and your God my God,” becoming the great-grandmother of King David. In the early Roman period, Judaism welcomed converts widely enough that Roman writers like Tacitus and Seneca criticized it. Even the Christian Bible (Matthew 23:15) criticizes Jews for proselytizing too eagerly. These weren’t outliers. They were threads in a much larger and more open tradition.

Of course, that openness hasn’t always been possible. For centuries under Christian and Islamic rule, conversion to Judaism was often banned—sometimes punishable (in Europe) by death. Jewish communities became cautious, at times banning conversion entirely. But we don’t live in those conditions anymore. Today, most Jews live in Israel and the United States—places where Jewish life is unprecedentedly visible and vibrant. Yet our instincts are still shaped by trauma, not by the freedom we have today to welcome others.

In the 19th century, American Reform Judaism embraced that choice. Rabbi Isaac Mayer Wise envisioned Judaism as a global ethical force, open to all who sincerely sought it. Isaiah’s words—”My house shall be a house of prayer for all peoples”—were etched into synagogue facades from Minneapolis to Flushing to small Ohio towns. It was more than architecture. It was a statement of confidence.

And that confidence is needed again. Interfaith marriage rates have hovered above 50% for decades. Birthrates outside Orthodox communities remain below replacement. More people are seeking meaning—and many are finding their way toward Judaism. But they’re not always sure the door will open.

I’ve stood at that door. I’ve been the one asked where I’m “really from” or told I “don’t look Jewish.” I’ve also been invited to give divrei Torah, to lead seders, to care for the dead according to some of our oldest customs. I know what it feels like to be embraced—and what it feels like to be held at arm’s length.

The truth is, every Jewish community draws its lines differently. But the ones that thrive, the ones that endure, are the ones that remember how to open the door—without losing themselves.

This isn’t about lowering the bar. It’s about remembering who we’ve always been: a people whose story began not with certainty, but with movement. Not with borders, but with a journey. A tradition that made space for those who chose it.

So when we pour the cup for Elijah and open the door, let’s remember who else walked out of Egypt. The mixed multitude (Exodus 12:38) didn’t arrive later. They were there from the beginning. There are people standing outside today, wondering if Judaism is for them. Some are already inside in every way but name.

Others are waiting for a sign that they’re truly welcome. We need to remember that our story began with (many non-Jews) people who joined us. If we open it wide enough—not just for Elijah, but for seekers, too—we may find that the Judaism we pass down becomes not only resilient, but radiant. Not diminished by openness, but defined by it.

I am a Reform Rabbi and I know that Judaism is not a missionary faith, and so doesn’t actively try to convert non-Jewish people. Despite this, the modern 21st century Jewish community does increasingly welcome would-be converts. A person who converts to Judaism becomes a Jew just as Jewish, or ofter more so, than someone born into Judaism.

More people in Israel have chosen to undergo conversions to Judaism through the Reform movement, and increasingly so after the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023. The Israeli Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that conversions conducted by the Reform movement would be recognized for the purpose of citizenship.

There is a good precedent for this. Ruth, the great-great grandmother of King David, was a convert to Judaism, and the book of Ruth in the Bible which tells the story of her becoming Jewish, is read every year during the services held on Shavuot; the celebration of the Jewish People’s receiving the Torah at Mount Sinai.

Although Jews do not send out missionaries, it is a Mitzvah for Jews to welcome non-Jews who are interested to study Judaism and to join the Jewish people if they so desire.

When the Jewish People escaped from Egypt the Torah tells us (Exodus 12:38) that an erev rav, a mixed multitude of other peoples, also escaped with them. Who were these people; and why does it matter today? I offer five answers to be shared at your Seder.

A- The erev rav mixed multitude were the Egyptian relatives of Shifra and Puah, the Egyptian midwives who refused to follow Pharaoh’s orders to kill all the new born baby boys they delivered. (Exodus 1:17-19) Shifra, Puah, all their direct descendants and almost all the families their descendants had married into; all joined Israel in the Exodus, at Sinai, and a generation later entered with Israel into the Land of Israel.

B- The erev rav mixed multitude were the descendants of Midianites who had by 3300 BCE also been enslaved by the Egyptians and forced to mine the great copper, gold and turquoise deposits of Serabit el-Khadem in the Sinai peninsula.

Their descendants who now lived in the Goshen delta knew that Moses had married Tsiporah, the daughter of Jethro, a Midianite priest, who had stopped worshipping idols due to the influence of Moses. Hathor, the cow goddess, had been their protector at Serabit el-Khadem, which was not far from Sinai; and a few of these minor’s descendants were the ones who suggested making the golden calf when the Jewish people feared Moses had died on Mount Sinai.

C- The erev rav mixed multitude were descendants of the hundreds of followers of Pharaoh Akhenaten and his wife Nefertiti, who worshiped At-en, the Solar Disc, as their one God, although for political reasons, Pharaoh wanted all the rest of the Egyptian people to continue worshiping Pharaoh as the Divine Son of God. Almost all of them joined Israel in the Exodus, at Sinai, and a generation later entered with Israel into the Land of Israel.

D- The erev rav mixed multitude were descendants of the family of Asenath, a daughter of Potiphera, a priest from the city of On (LXX: Heliopolis), who Pharaoh gave to Joseph to be his wife (Genesis 41:45). Some of these descendants influenced Thutmose III (sometimes read as Thutmosis) and his son Akhenaten toward monotheism. They, like Bnai Israel, were also enslaved when the 18th dynasty was replaced by the 19th dynasty of Ramose I, the Pharaoh who did not want to know Joseph. (Exodus 1:8)

E- The erev rav mixed multitude were the large numbers of individuals from several Egyptian clans and various oppressed ethnic groups, including all the above, who wanted to join the people of Israel and share its destiny because they were favorably impressed by Prophet Moses (Exodus 3:21 and 11:3) and who were rescued from the 10th plague because they lent silver and copper vessels to their Jewish neighbors. (Exodus 3:22, 11:2 and 12:35-36). Lent not despoiled, because the primary meaning of the Hebrew word nitsal in all three verses is rescue, only the secondary meaning is plunder.

Not all of the erev rav mixed multitude who joined the Jewish people turned out to be better than average Jews; but most of them and their descendants did become better than average Jews. This was true in the past and will be true also in our future.

That is why the Talmud (Sanhedrin 99b) condemns those who push potential converts away by relating that Isaac and Jacob pushed away Timna the sister of Lotan who wanted to become Jewish. She then married a son of Esau. One of her descendants was Amalek who attacked Israel shortly after they escaped from Egypt. If, instead of being pushed away, Timna had become Jewish, Amalek would have been on our side, and not one of our enemies. A more practical view is hard to imagine.

Indeed, several Talmudic Rabbis felt that discouraging converts in the past had brought troubles upon the Jewish People. Rabbi Johanan says the Jews were oppressed and enslaved in Egypt because Abraham didn’t try to influence some captives that he rescued to become Jewish. Even failing to encourage potential converts is wrong according to Rabbi Johanan.

Every rabbi who deals with converts and conversion should be guided by the general principle of Jeremiah’s description of the God of Israel:”Behold, I am a God who brings near’ says the Lord, “and not a God who pushes away”. (Jeremiah 23:23)

Although tradition says we should not mention who is a convert, this was only due to the danger of conversion to Judaism in the Dark Ages, and now it is OK to tell those Jews who think birth is more important than commitment to keep their mouth shut. Why not share stories of converts to Judaism at our Seder when we get to the fourth child who did not know anything about Judaism until starting on the path to becoming Jewish.