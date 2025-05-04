Casualty Count in Trump’s Tariff War – OpEd

By Lim Teck Ghee

“Maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, you know,” he said, “and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally.” — Jane Mayer, a reporter with The New Yorker, called it “Trump’s Marie Antoinette moment.” https://theconversation.com/what-is-the-biggest-gaffe-blooper-or-blunder-that-a-recent-president-has-made-it-may-depend-on-what-your-definition-of-is-is-255755

With US President Trump and his team of economic and trade advisers hogging the headlines on a daily basis with new twists and turns on their implementation of the “most beautiful word” in Trump’s vocabulary, pundits around the world have begun to assess the impact and the likely future consequences and repercussions.

Leading financial and economic institutions in the US and elsewhere unanimously agree that the tariff policies, even if moderated, pose a major threat to global economic growth and stability.

The IMF – citing trade disruptions, policy uncertainty, and retaliatory measures – has revised its global growth projection for 2025 to 2.8%, down from 3.3% in 2024. For 2026, it expects global growth to remain subdued at 3%, with risks tilted downward due to the prolonged trade tensions. What is significant too is that it has increased the probability of a recession in the US to nearly 40%, higher than its forecast of 25% in October.

J.P. Morgan Research estimates that Trump’s tariffs (10% universal tariff + 145% on China) could reduce global GDP by 1% in 2025. This includes direct impacts and spillovers from financial market volatility and weakened business sentiment. In a scenario with a reduced 60% China tariff, the drag could still reach 0.7-1%.

Away from the calculus of pundits, Trump’s tariff war has real life effects and begun to impact large groups in the U.S. and China, with some sectors and population groups already significantly bearing the brunt. A breakdown of the most adversely affected groups includes:

Groups in the U.S. Most Adversely Affected

1. Low-Income and Budget Conscious Families

The elimination of the de minimis exemption (which allowed tariff-free imports under $800) disproportionately affects lower income households and budget-conscious consumers who rely on goods from China and other developing countries for their household essentials, clothing, electronics, and a wide range of products that are not available from U.S. producers or are too expensive.

2. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

SMEs dependent on imports (e.g.,toy, apparel, machinery and other manufacturers, and retailers) face supply chain disruptions and skyrocketing costs. Many may go out of business, as they lack the inventory buffers or pricing power of larger enterprises.

3. Agricultural Exporters and the Rural Economy

The loss of Chinese markets for U.S. farmers arising from China’s retaliatory tariffs targeting agricultural exports such as soybeans, pork, and dairy is a big hit on the farming community and rural economies. During the first Trump administration, the two-year trade war between the U.S. and China reduced American agricultural exports to China by an estimated $25.7 billion. This time it could be even worse.

4. Automotive and Manufacturing Workers

Despite concessions made to U.S. car manufacturers, the automotive industry and its associated products and services are still being hard hit since a significant portion of auto parts that are imported are subject to a 25% tariff. Meanwhile General Motors has cut its profit forecast for 2025 by more than 20 percent and said the Trump administration’s tariffs would increase its costs by $4 billion to $5 billion this year. Motorists can also expect to pay more for repairs, insurance and practically every aspect of their future vehicle bill.

5. Port and Logistics Workers

Major ports (Los Angeles, Long Beach, Seattle) are reporting a 35% drop in cargo arrivals, leading to reduced hours and layoffs for dockworkers and truckers. United Parcel Service (UPS), one of the world’s largest shipping and logistics companies, citing changes in global trade “and new or increased tariffs” has now announced that it will cut about 20,000 jobs in 2025 to reduce costs and increase.

Groups in China Most Adversely Affected

1. Export-Dependent Manufacturers

Industries such as home products, electronics, toys and furniture facing prohibitive tariffs (up to 145%), have begun factory closures. The Port of Los Angeles reports a near-halt in shipments from China, signaling collapsing demand.

2. Workers in Trade-Dependent Regions

Industrial hubs (e.g.Guangdong, Zhejiang) face layoffs as U.S. orders decline. Goldman Sachs estimates that up to 20 million Chinese workers – roughly 3% of China’s labor force – are exposed to U.S.-bound exports if Trump’s 145% tariff on Chinese goods holds firm.

3. Small Online Sellers

The end of the de minimis provision slashes profitability for direct-to-consumer Chinese e-commerce platforms (Shein, Temu, etc.) which have relied on tariff-free small packages for their sales..

Casualty Count in ASEAN

Apart from China, other countries specially targeted by Trump’s tariff war include ASEAN member countries that have been beneficiaries of China’s investment diversification away from China as well as have been able to capture a share of the U.S. market on their own strength. Below is a breakdown of some key impacts of Trump’s tariff war in ASEAN:

1. Economic Growth and Export Disruptions

Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos (48%) and Thailand face steep tariffs, threatening their export-driven growth models. Vietnam, for instance, exports goods worth 30% of its GDP to the U.S., primarily electronics and garment sectors.

2. GDP Contraction Risk

Analysts estimate Trump’s tariffs could cut regional growth by 0.5 percentage points in 2025, with Vietnam and Cambodia at risk of losing 5.5% and 3% of GDP respectively.

3.Supply Chain Disruptions

ASEAN nations serving as hubs for Chinese firms rerouting goods to avoid U.S. tariffs (e.g., solar panels assembled in Malaysia or Vietnam) will see their exports disrupted and reduced.

4. Social and Labor Market Consequences

Job losses in industries such as textiles (Indonesia), electronics (Malaysia), and steel (Thailand) could shed many thousands of jobs. The ripple effects of reduced export earnings will bring higher inflation levels and worsen living standards.

The Main Casualty of Trump Tariff War

More significant than the economic casualty count are not only the lost jobs and reduced incomes – including those lost in the U.S. itself. This is the damage to U.S. credibility and leadership in the global economic and geo-political arenas.

These impacts highlight the cascading effects of Trump’s tariffs, which extend beyond economic metrics to key aspects of the international order such as geopolitical alliances, soft power standing, popular opinion, mindsets and a host of interrelated aspects crucial to the U.S. standing in the world.

Even if Trump back-pedals on his tariffs, the US has already lost so much international goodwill and respect that it will take many years to repair the damage.