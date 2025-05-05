Exploring Paths To Pluralism Within Pakistan: The Case Of Hinglaj Mata – OpEd

By DJ Kamal Mustafa

What does it look like when a nation consciously attempts to nurture its diverse religious fabric? In Pakistan, recent events and ongoing initiatives provide glimpses into this complex journey, prompting reflection on how commitments to religious freedom are translating into lived experiences.

Consider the scene in Balochistan in early May 2025. An unprecedented gathering of over 200,000 Hindu pilgrims converged on the ancient Hinglaj Mata Mandir. This sacred cave shrine, revered as a crucial Shakti Peetha, nestled within Hingol National Park, witnessed its largest-ever pilgrimage. Looking at the faces in that vast sea of humanity, one couldn’t help but wonder: Was this surge merely about numbers, or did it represent something deeper – perhaps a burgeoning sense of confidence, a hope long held finally finding expression?

Facilitating such a massive, peaceful three-day gathering naturally required significant effort. The presence of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, police, and local levies ensured the pilgrims’ safety across rugged terrain. But wasn’t this more than just logistics? Doesn’t the sight of Coast Guard medical teams attending to needs, alongside Muslim volunteer groups providing round-the-clock bhandara (community meals), signal something more profound? When local Muslim tribesmen reportedly guide unarmed pilgrims through challenging passes, what does this tell us about the potential for trust and cooperation at the community level? Could this event be seen as a practical demonstration of the space available for minority religious expression?

Of course, symbolic events need grounding in sustained policy. Pakistan’s Constitution, in Article 20, promises every citizen the freedom to practice their faith. But how do promises on paper translate into everyday reality? Is this where measures frequently highlighted by officials, like Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf – such as reserved parliamentary seats for non-Muslims, a 5% federal job quota, and specific scholarships – come into play? Are these perceived as genuine pathways for inclusion and protection?

The restoration of heritage sites offers another lens. When the Evacuee Trust Property Board allocated significant funds in 2025 to restore the Baoli Sahib temple in Narowal after decades of neglect, what message did it send? Following earlier large-scale renovations like the Katas Raj complex (2022) and Gurdwara Panja Sahib (2023), does this suggest a consistent effort? When communities witness the revival of sacred spaces – Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Parsi – isn’t it about more than just preserving history? Could it be, as President Zardari alluded to in 2024, about investing in a “collective future” by acknowledging all threads of the national “mosaic of faiths,” perhaps even patiently mending old wounds and rebuilding connections?

Yet, beyond government actions and grand restorations, isn’t the true health of pluralism often found in the quiet hum of daily life? Anecdotes surface – Sikh and Christian families joining Hindu friends for Holi in Karachi; moments of respect observed in rural Sindh, like Muslim farmers pausing work during Hindu worship. When public figures like actor Javed Sheikh speak of enduring minor discomforts “to stand with my Hindu brothers and sisters,” what does this willingness signify? And in the digital age, are online trends like #MyPakistanMyPride, showcasing youth from different faiths celebrating each other’s festivals, merely fleeting gestures, or do they point towards a deeper, evolving acceptance among younger generations?

How do members of minority communities themselves perceive these dynamics? Voices like Pandit Ramesh Kumar of the Pakistan Hindu Council have linked temple restorations to feeling “the embrace of my country.” Christian leaders like Bishop Samuel John have expressed gratitude for state support in rebuilding community facilities. Do testimonies like that of Karachi shopkeeper Dinesh Kumar, who told Al Jazeera he feels “as Pakistani as anyone,” reflect a widespread sentiment? When Hinglaj priests thank officials for facilitating safe worship, or when Sanam Chand affirms both her faith and national loyalty while running for international office, do these individual expressions contribute to a broader narrative of belonging? The ideals captured in a student art project at Lahore University – “One Nation, Many Beliefs,” emphasizing “Home,” “Hope,” “Brotherhood,” “Freedom” – certainly suggest a desired trajectory.

Ultimately, analyzing Pakistan’s approach involves looking at this interplay: the constitutional framework, specific state actions, symbolic restorations, community interactions, and the articulated experiences of minority citizens. Does the journey from guarantees on paper to events like the peaceful Hinglaj pilgrimage, coupled with voices expressing a sense of security, suggest a nation actively navigating its complex path towards fostering inclusion for all its people? The answer likely lies in the continued observation of these efforts and their tangible impact on the ground.