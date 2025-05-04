Floodgates To Conflict – OpEd

By Iqra Awan

In a region as volatile as South Asia, where historical animosities simmer beneath the surface of every diplomatic interaction, water has long stood as one of the few sources of stability. That fragile equilibrium now stands on the brink of collapse.

India’s recent unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) — a cornerstone of Indo-Pakistani relations since 1960 — is not just a breach of a bilateral agreement. It is a potentially catastrophic provocation.

The treaty, brokered by the World Bank and signed by Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Ayub Khan, survived three wars, multiple border skirmishes, and decades of political hostility. Its genius lies in its resilience: a meticulously designed dispute-resolution mechanism involving the Permanent Indus Commission, Neutral Experts, and, if necessary, the Court of Arbitration. Crucially, it contains no clause allowing for unilateral suspension or termination. Article XII(3) is unequivocal — modifications to the treaty are permissible only through “duly ratified treaties” by both India and Pakistan.

India’s decision to suspend the IWT shatters that precedent. It disregards not only the procedural sanctity of the agreement but also its symbolic role in preventing water from becoming another theater of war in the subcontinent. In doing so, New Delhi has not only violated international norms but also signaled that even the most sacrosanct treaties are now fair game in its strategic calculus.

This move is being framed by some in India as a response to Pakistan’s alleged inaction against cross-border terrorism. But punishing an entire population by weaponizing water is neither morally defensible nor legally sustainable. It would be a grave misjudgment to treat water — a basic human right and lifeline — as a diplomatic lever.

The fallout could be immediate and far-reaching. Pakistan’s agrarian economy, already buckling under the strain of climate change and political instability, relies heavily on the Indus basin. Any disruption in water flows from upstream India would exacerbate existing shortages, potentially leading to mass displacements, economic collapse, and even military confrontation. In a nuclear-armed region, the consequences of such brinkmanship cannot be overstated.

Moreover, India’s move sets a perilous precedent globally. If a treaty that has weathered over six decades of animosity can be suspended at will, what message does that send to other water-sharing arrangements around the world — from the Nile Basin to the Mekong River? In an era of mounting climate crises, this is a precedent the world cannot afford.

There is still time to avert disaster. India must reverse its suspension and return to the established mechanisms of dialogue and arbitration. Pakistan, too, must recommit to engaging in good faith. And the international community, particularly the World Bank, must not stand by silently. It has a moral and legal responsibility to uphold the agreement it helped broker.

The Indus Waters Treaty is not just a piece of paper. It is a testament to the belief that even bitter rivals can find common cause in the service of humanity. To tear it up now would not just flood fields or parch cities. It would drown decades of hope.