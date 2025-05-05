From Control To Curiosity: India’s Curriculum Reform Confronts Hierarchy In Education – OpEd

By Commodore (Dr.) Johnson Odakkal, I.N. (Retd.)

Across countries and curricula, educational reform has become a global focus. From India’s National Curriculum Framework 2023 to regular revisions in international programs like the IB, Cambridge, and national boards across continents, there is a rising demand to rethink what students learn, how they learn, and why. These reforms spark mixed reactions of optimism, fatigue, resistance, and even ridicule. While some celebrate student-centered innovation, others rant about the burden of implementation or the loss of traditional standards. But amid these responses, one foundational question is often overlooked:

Do hierarchies in educational systems, both curricular and institutional, quietly suffocate the possibility of real learning? This question matters. Because even the most progressive pedagogies can fail when buried under layers of bureaucracy, rigid control, and top-down mandates. It is not simply a matter of how we teach, it is how we structure the very ecosystem of learning.

Brazilian educator Paulo Freire, a key critical thinking exponent of his time, in his 1970s work, “Pedagogy of Oppressed” said, “Education either functions as an instrument which is used to facilitate integration of the younger generation into the logic of the present system and brings about conformity or it becomes the practice of freedom, the means by which men and women creatively and critically deal with reality and participate in the transformation of their world.” There is a sharp articulation that captures this dilemma: “Murder of education isn’t by pedagogy but by hierarchy.”

Hierarchies in education are not just administrative. They are epistemic — deciding what knowledge counts, whose voice matters, and how learning must proceed. In many Indian schools, students don’t just learn subjects — they learn silence. They learn that top-down instruction is the norm, that tests are the final arbiter of worth, and that their curiosity must fit within the boundaries of a state-approved textbook.

Globally, educational philosophers and theorists have long critiqued this condition. Alongside Friere, Ivan Illich, in “Deschooling Society”, critiqued schools as institutions that replace authentic, informal learning with credentialed control. Michel Foucault, in “Discipline and Punish”, showed how educational systems mimic prisons and factories, surveilling, ranking, and regulating individuals for conformity. The essence of their critique lies in how hierarchy disempowers both students and teachers. Learners are robbed of agency, while teachers are reduced to enforcers of syllabus completion. The space for dialogue, exploration, and deep thinking shrinks under such regimes.

The Indian Case

This is not to suggest pedagogy bears no blame. India’s classrooms have long been critiqued for rote methods, outdated materials, and exam obsession. But many teachers are innovating, adopting active learning, concept-driven inquiry, and interdisciplinary connections. Still, these efforts often collapse under rigid curricular mandates and administrative oversight. When pedagogy is constrained by structure, reform becomes cosmetic.

India’s National Curriculum Framework 2023 offers a different vision. Though critiqued from multiple fronts, it presents a rare opportunity. It not only seeks to reform pedagogy, but also, perhaps more crucially, to question hierarchy itself. Rather than a mere syllabus change, it introduces a foundational shift in approach. The NCF proposes learner-centric, competency-based, experiential education that values context and curiosity.

Some key features of the framework deserve attention:

Learner agency : Students are no longer seen as passive recipients. They are encouraged to make choices in subjects, pace of learning, and methods of expression.

: Students are no longer seen as passive recipients. They are encouraged to make choices in subjects, pace of learning, and methods of expression. Competency-based assessment : The emphasis moves from memorized answers to demonstrated understanding. Portfolios, projects, and formative feedback are prioritized over high-stakes exams.

: The emphasis moves from memorized answers to demonstrated understanding. Portfolios, projects, and formative feedback are prioritized over high-stakes exams. Teacher autonomy : Educators are positioned as co-designers of curriculum and pedagogy. Their professional judgment is valued — not just their ability to complete a syllabus.

: Educators are positioned as co-designers of curriculum and pedagogy. Their professional judgment is valued — not just their ability to complete a syllabus. Multilingual and local knowledge integration : By allowing for mother-tongue instruction and indigenous perspectives, the framework pushes back against monolithic, top-down definitions of knowledge.

: By allowing for mother-tongue instruction and indigenous perspectives, the framework pushes back against monolithic, top-down definitions of knowledge. Interdisciplinary learning: The silos between “hard” and “soft” subjects are being broken. This has implications not only for how students learn but for how society values different forms of intelligence.

This reimagining of curriculum creates space for co-construction of knowledge a fundamentally anti-hierarchical idea.

Implementation: The Real Test

Yet good frameworks alone don’t transform systems. Implementation is where reforms often fail.

Three key challenges loom large:

Institutional resistance: State boards, school managements, and bureaucracies often default to control mechanisms. Standardization is easier to manage than open-ended learning. Teacher preparation: Most Indian teachers have themselves been shaped by rigid systems. Expecting them to suddenly facilitate inquiry-driven learning without sustained training is unrealistic. Cultural expectations: Parents and society still equate education with marks, boards, and rankings. Until that changes, pressure to “teach to the test” will persist.

If these challenges aren’t addressed head-on, NCF 2023 risks becoming a paper reform, progressive in vision, but regressive in practice.

Beyond the Framework: Rethinking Learning Culture

To dismantle hierarchy in education, we need more than curriculum change. We need a cultural shift — in classrooms, staffrooms, and society.

What does a non-hierarchical learning space look like?

Students are safe to ask questions — not punished for speaking out of turn.

Teachers facilitate dialogue — not just deliver content.

Mistakes are valued as learning — not penalized as failure.

Assessments are tools for reflection — not verdicts of worth.

This is not chaos. It’s structured freedom. It’s the kind of environment where pedagogy thrives, and education fulfills its true purpose — forming thinkers, not just performers.

As education theorist Gert Biesta writes, good education involves risk, the “beautiful risk” of helping students become subjects, not objects.

A Global Lesson

India is not alone in this struggle. Across Asia, Africa, and even parts of the West, education systems are grappling with legacy structures designed for industrial-age efficiency, not 21st-century adaptability.

What makes India’s NCF 2023 noteworthy is that it attempts to correct this not by importing Western templates, but by drawing from within, from Indian languages, traditions, and pedagogical philosophies. It offers a glocal model: locally rooted, globally relevant.

Whether it succeeds depends on collective courage, from policymakers to principals, teachers to parents, to value trust over control, and transformation over tradition.

Conclusion: A Bridge, Not a Ladder

“Murder of education isn’t by pedagogy but by hierarchy.” The truth of this statement lies not in theory but in lived experience. In every classroom where questions are dismissed, where fear replaces curiosity, and where rank overshadows reflection, we see this murder taking place.

India has now articulated a framework that can begin to reverse the damage. But only if we understand that real education is not a ladder of power, it is a bridge of understanding. And to build that bridge, we must begin by tearing down the walls