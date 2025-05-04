From Kabul To Khyber: A Trail Of Guns – OpEd

By Rashid Siddiqui

In the arid hills of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the restive province of Balochistan, the echoes of gunfire increasingly bear a foreign signature: M4 rifles, M16s, and American-grade night vision gear—tools of war once entrusted to Afghan allies by the United States, now used to target Pakistani soldiers and civilians.

A recent Washington Post investigation, published on April 13, lays bare the grim aftermath of America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Titled “U.S. Weapons from Afghan War Give Pakistani Militants a Deadly Advantage,” the report paints a damning picture: Pakistan, already grappling with economic instability and political division, now faces an emboldened insurgency supercharged by the very weapons once meant to defend a fragile Afghan republic.

This is not merely blowback. It is a slow, suffocating bleed, aided by the world’s indifference.

Militant outfits like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), resurgent after years of pressure, are exploiting this new technological edge. Night-vision goggles, thermal optics, and battlefield-grade rifles have transformed these militants from ragtag guerrilla bands into forces capable of launching precision strikes—often under the cover of darkness, when Pakistani troops are most vulnerable. According to Pakistani security officials, elite units have suffered heavy casualties, a grim testament to how uneven this fight has become.

Serial numbers tell a brutal story. Records obtained under the U.S. Freedom of Information Act confirm that dozens of weapons seized in Pakistan were once in the inventory of Afghan forces. How did they get here? Through the collapse of a 20-year, trillion-dollar military project, abandoned in haste and handed over to a Taliban regime that, despite protestations, continues to look the other way—or perhaps even abet—when weapons leak across borders.

Markets along the Afghan-Pakistan frontier, from Darra Adamkhel to the tribal badlands, were reportedly flooded with U.S. arms soon after the Taliban takeover. These weapons don’t just lie in crates; they’re in the hands of militants patrolling mountain passes, attacking checkpoints, and undermining years of counter-terrorism progress.

And it’s not just the TTP. Baloch separatist groups have reportedly gained access to the same arms, intensifying an already precarious internal security challenge for Islamabad. Pakistan is being assaulted from within, its peace held hostage by hardware it never owned but now must face.

There is a cruel irony here. For decades, Pakistan was told to “do more” in the war on terror. Today, it is doing more—burying its dead, fortifying its borders, and recalibrating its counterinsurgency strategies—while the global gaze has moved on. The Afghan Taliban, whose foot soldiers are implicated in arms transfers to the TTP according to U.N. findings, continue to enjoy diplomatic breathing room. The United States, meanwhile, has offered little more than regret.

The weapons left behind in Afghanistan are not just material remnants; they are symbols of a broader strategic myopia. Washington’s exit may have ended one war, but it unleashed another—one fought in shadows, along a different frontier, with no exit strategy for Pakistan.

The U.S. has a moral obligation to acknowledge the consequences of its withdrawal—not as a footnote to a failed war, but as an ongoing crisis demanding real engagement. That includes working with Pakistan to stem the weapons flow, pressuring the Taliban to halt support for cross-border militancy, and recognizing that stability in South Asia cannot be an afterthought.

For now, Pakistan pays the price in blood, in insecurity, and in a growing sense of betrayal. America may have left Afghanistan, but its war—its weapons—never did.