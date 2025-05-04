India Counts What It Long Refused To See – Analysis

By Dr. Fr. John Singarayar

The announcement on April 30, 2025, that India will include comprehensive caste data in its upcoming national census marks a profound turning point in the nation’s history. For the first time since 1931, when India was still under British rule, the government will formally count and categorise its citizens by caste—a decision that speaks volumes about how India’s relationship with this ancient social hierarchy continues to evolve.

When Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement, he set in motion more than just an administrative process. This census, already delayed from 2021 due to the pandemic and now expected in late 2026 or early 2027, represents a fundamental rethinking of post-independence policy. India’s founding leaders, eager to move beyond colonial divisions and forge national unity, deliberately excluded comprehensive caste enumeration from censuses, counting only Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The idealistic hope was that by not measuring caste, India might eventually transcend it.

Reality proved more stubborn. Caste has remained a powerful force in Indian life, influencing everything from marriage to employment opportunities, from political alliances to educational access. The absence of data didn’t diminish caste’s impact—it only made addressing caste-based inequalities more difficult. The 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census attempted to fill this gap, but the government never officially released its caste findings, leaving a statistical void in understanding contemporary Indian society.

This new census promises to fill that void, potentially transforming how India allocates resources and opportunities. The current reservation system, which sets aside positions in government jobs, educational institutions, and elected bodies for disadvantaged groups, operates on a framework established decades ago. The 50% cap on reservations, mandated by the Supreme Court, allocates 27% to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 15% to Scheduled Castes, and 7.5% to Scheduled Tribes. However, without current data on the size and condition of these communities, questions about the system’s fairness and effectiveness have persisted.

Fresh data could fuel demands to revise these quotas, particularly from communities that feel underrepresented. If the census reveals that OBCs constitute significantly more than 27% of the population or that certain castes within the OBC category face disproportionate hardships, pressure will mount to adjust the reservation framework. Already, voices across the political spectrum have begun calling for removing the 50% cap, arguing that quotas should reflect demographic realities.

The political calculations behind this decision are as complex as its potential consequences. For the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), embracing the caste census represents a strategic pivot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who once reportedly dismissed advocates of caste enumeration as “Urban Naxals,” now frames the census as aligned with his vision of inclusive governance. This shift reflects electoral realities—in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP saw the erosion of support among OBC and SC voters in crucial states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, himself from an OBC community, has called the census a “gamechanger,” positioning the BJP as more committed to social justice than the opposition Congress. BJP allies like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Chirag Paswan have enthusiastically endorsed the move, seeing potential benefits for their own political constituencies of smaller backward castes.

The opposition, meanwhile, claims the decision as validation of their long-standing demands. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who made the caste census a centrepiece of his recent campaigns, welcomed the announcement but pressed for clear timelines and adequate funding. Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, a veteran champion of backward caste interests, portrayed the decision as a triumph of persistent advocacy. Their narrative suggests the BJP has co-opted their agenda after resisting it for years, motivated by recent electoral setbacks rather than genuine conviction.

This policy shift also reflects a deeper evolution in the BJP’s approach to social identity. The party has traditionally emphasised Hindu unity across caste lines, wary of caste-based policies that might fragment its voter base. Its embrace of the caste census signals recognition that in contemporary Indian politics, caste identities remain too powerful to ignore. By owning this issue, the BJP aims to reframe itself as a champion for backward communities while diluting the opposition’s advantage on social justice matters.

Beyond electoral calculations, the census carries transformative potential for policy-making. Accurate data could illuminate disparities in income, education, and health across castes, enabling more targeted interventions. Smaller OBC groups, often overshadowed by dominant castes within the broader category, might gain visibility and access to more tailored welfare schemes. The census could inform debates about reservation policies and potentially lead to constitutional amendments expanding quotas—a possibility already raised by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Demographic data might also influence political representation itself, potentially reshaping electoral constituencies during future delimitation exercises. The Population Foundation of India has emphasised that the census’s impact will ultimately depend on transparent implementation and meaningful policy responses to its findings.

Yet the path forward is fraught with challenges. Enumerating caste is no simple task—it requires trained personnel, standardised classifications, and robust data systems. The 2011 SECC faced criticism for inconsistencies, and state-level efforts like Bihar’s 2023 caste survey have been questioned for methodological flaws. A national census risks similar problems if not executed rigorously.

The process could also intensify competition among communities seeking recognition and benefits. The BJP has emphasised transparency as a guiding principle, but the opposition calls for a consultative approach to highlight concerns about political manipulation. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has questioned the government’s commitment, pointing to the modest Rs 575 crore allocated for the census in the 2025-26 budget, far below the Rs 8,254 crore approved for the unexecuted 2021 census.

At a deeper level, the decision raises fundamental questions about caste’s place in modern India. Supporters argue that confronting caste through data collection is essential to dismantling its inequities—you cannot address what you do not measure. Critics worry that officially categorising citizens by caste might entrench these identities further, reinforcing divisions in a nation striving for unity.

The BJP has attempted to resolve this tension by framing the census as a tool for inclusion rather than division. Yet opposition charges of “diversionary tactics”—suggesting the announcement was timed to distract from issues like the Pahalgam terror attack—reflect lingering suspicion about the government’s motives.

What makes this moment particularly significant is the rare consensus across political lines. From Nitish Kumar’s pragmatic endorsement to Akhilesh Yadav’s call for an “honest census,” leaders across the spectrum acknowledge the need for caste data, even as they compete to claim credit for the policy. This alignment creates a unique opportunity to address one of India’s most persistent social challenges.

India’s experience with caste is distinctive yet resonates with broader global struggles with social stratification. Like race in America or class in Britain, caste represents both historical inequality and contemporary identity. The census decision suggests India is moving from avoidance toward confrontation of this complex legacy—acknowledging that the path to a more equitable society runs through difficult questions about who has power and who lacks it.

For millions of Indians from disadvantaged communities, the census represents hope for greater visibility and fairer treatment. The data could validate their lived experiences of discrimination and provide evidence to support demands for policy changes. For policymakers, it offers a chance to craft more responsive interventions based on empirical realities rather than political assumptions.

Yet history suggests good intentions are insufficient. The census’s ultimate impact will depend on meticulous execution, transparent processes, and genuine commitment to translating findings into action. The gap between the 2011 SECC and its unreleased caste data is a cautionary tale about the distance between collecting and using information meaningfully.

As India prepares for this historic exercise, the stakes could hardly be higher. For the BJP, the census offers a chance to redefine its social justice credentials while potentially reshaping its electoral coalition. For the opposition, it presents both vindication of their advocacy and a challenge to distinguish their vision from the government’s approach. For ordinary Indians, particularly those from marginalised communities, it promises a more accurate accounting of their place in society and potentially greater access to opportunities.

This moment of reckoning with caste comes as India aspires to greater global influence and economic development. How the nation navigates this process will reveal much about its capacity to confront historical inequalities while building a more cohesive future. The census is more than an administrative exercise—it’s a mirror reflecting how India sees itself and what it hopes to become.

In choosing to count caste after decades of avoidance, India acknowledges a fundamental truth: that meaningful progress requires an honest confrontation with social realities, however uncomfortable. If implemented with integrity and followed by substantive policy reforms, the caste census could mark a significant step toward the more equitable society that India’s founders envisioned—one where caste eventually becomes a matter of historical record rather than a determinant of individual destiny.

The path from enumeration to transformation will not be straightforward. But in deciding to walk it, India demonstrates a willingness to face its complexities rather than hide from them—a choice that offers both risk and profound potential for renewal.