Indus Treaty In Abeyance, Naval Power In Focus: India’s Maritime Leverage Over Pakistan’s Trade Routes If Provoked – Analysis

By Aritra Banerjee

During the 1999 Kargil War, the Indian Navy launched Operation Talwar by deploying over 30 warships from both its Eastern and Western Fleets to the Arabian Sea, effectively blocking Pakistan’s main maritime trade routes to Karachi and Port Qasim. The Navy’s aggressive patrolling and visible presence near Karachi deterred foreign merchant ships, disrupted oil and essential imports, and forced the Pakistan Navy into a defensive posture, keeping their ships in port and escorting tankers along the coast.

As a result, Pakistan faced a severe fuel and supply crisis, with reserves dwindling to just six days’ worth of oil. The blockade strangled Pakistan’s economy, demoralised its leadership, and was a key factor compelling Pakistan to withdraw from Kargil, showcasing the Indian Navy’s decisive strategic influence in the Arabian Sea.

The Indian Navy has a strong presence in the Arabian Sea due to its demonstrated combat readiness and advanced capabilities, including successful missile drills and the deployment of powerful assets like INS Vikrant, which signal India’s ability to dominate key maritime corridors near Pakistan.

India’s robust naval diplomacy and partnerships with the Gulf states further enhance its strategic presence, making the Navy an important force for both regional security and foreign policy objectives in these waters.

The Indian Navy, now one of the world’s most advanced regional forces, operates a fleet of roughly 150 ships and submarines, including two aircraft carriers and nuclear-powered submarines. This gives India substantial power projection capability across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

In recent weeks and shortly after the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 tourists, the Indian Navy has conducted high-profile drills in the Arabian Sea, firing anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles close to Pakistan’s maritime boundaries.

These exercises serve as both preparation and a clear warning—Indian officials have stated that any ship entering designated drill zones “will do so at its own peril,” signalling readiness to escalate if provoked.

The Indian Navy’s doctrine emphasises its role as a ‘net security provider’ in the IOR. The Indian Navy considers the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as its backyard.

Pakistan’s main port, Karachi, and its newer Gwadar port are highly exposed along the Arabian Sea. Most of Pakistan’s trade, including critical energy imports, moves by sea, making these ports strategic chokepoints.

India’s naval advantage means it could, if seriously provoked, threaten to blockade or interdict shipping to and from Pakistan. Even limited operations, such as aggressive patrolling, selective interdiction, or mining approaches, could disrupt Pakistan’s economy and military logistics.

A full-scale blockade would be difficult to sustain due to international shipping norms and likely global intervention, but India could still impose significant costs through limited, targeted actions or by demonstrating credible capability and intent to escalate.

India’s traditional leverage over Pakistan has been through the Indus Waters Treaty, which governs the flow of crucial rivers into Pakistan. In times of crisis, India has used the threat of restricting water flows as diplomatic pressure.

Maritime leverage is a newer, increasingly important tool. By showcasing naval dominance and the ability to threaten Pakistan’s economic arteries, India adds another dimension to its coercive diplomacy, one that operates beyond the limitations of riverine disputes and taps into Pakistan’s vulnerabilities as a maritime trading nation.

India’s suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty marks a significant escalation in its response to Pakistan-backed terrorism, directly linking Islamabad’s cross-border militancy to critical water resources. By placing the treaty in abeyance, India has weaponised Pakistan’s dependence on western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab), which sustain 80% of its agriculture. The move deprives Islamabad of guaranteed water-sharing terms and signals New Delhi’s readiness to inflict economic discomfort if provocations persist.

This two-fold approach, Indus suspension and naval signalling, reflects India’s shift from reactive counterterrorism to proactive coercion. Just as Operation Talwar squeezed Pakistan into submission during Kargil, today’s naval drills and treaty suspension serve as a calibrated warning: further provocations will incur disproportionate costs, blending economic strangulation with maritime isolation. The Indian Navy’s dominance, proven historically and reaffirmed recently, remains a cornerstone of this strategy, ensuring that Pakistan’s aggression is met with multi-domain consequences.

Over 95% of Pakistan’s trade transits through Karachi Port, responsible for 60% of cargo, and Port Qasim, responsible for 35%. A blockade would halt nearly all imports of fuel, food, industrial goods, and exports of textiles and agriculture. Furthermore, 90 percent of Pakistan’s oil imports, critical for electricity and transport, arrive through Karachi. A blockade could deplete reserves within weeks, triggering nationwide blackouts and fuel rationing.

Karachi Port and Port Qasim are exposed to Indian naval dominance. The Indian Navy could enforce a blockade 200–300 nautical miles offshore using aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and destroyers to intercept vessels.

A naval blockade by India would cripple Pakistan’s economy within weeks, triggering hyperinflation, energy collapse, and social chaos. Karachi’s vulnerability as a single-point maritime lifeline makes this a potent coercive tool in India’s strategic arsenal.