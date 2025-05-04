Is Nepal’s Press Freedom Crisis Undermining Its Democracy? – OpEd

By Dr. Bawa Singh, Koche Jay Manik and Abdul Wasi Popalzay

The Media is a called a fourth pillar of democracy. The same is called a factor and actor for strengthening of the democracy. If press freedom index is high, then it is said that the democracy is in good health and vice-versa. However, in the contemporary dynamics, press freedom is consistently being censored by the several regimes.

If the freedom index is low, then, on the other hand, it can be stated that democracy has been facing challenges in the country. In this context, Nepal’s quick drop to 90th in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index has highlighted that its press freedom crisis, deeply intertwined with its fragile democracy. It is an indicator of that democracy has been encountering several issues and challenges in the country. Thus, it becomes a moral duty of the government to make media safe and free to ensure accountability and foster public discourse.

In the recent past, Nepal, having transitioned from a monarchy to a federal, democratic, and republic in 2008. However, the country has been facing a mounting press freedom challenge, i.e., its democratic foundations is also being threatened. The World Press Freedom Index 2025 by the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) placed Nepal on the 90th rank out of 180 countries, that is a significant deterioration of its press freedom index from 74th in 2024 and a sharp and quick fall from 59th in 2020. This steep and abrupt downfall of the same, has taken place against the backdrop of political instability & fragility, economic stagnation, and a growing pro-monarchy movement. This background raises a serious question- is the fall of press freedom undermining Nepal’s democracy; or, Nepal’s democratic dynamics seriously impacting the press freedom, underscoring the urgent need to restore media freedom?

Media Under Siege

The RSF Index examines the press freedom through five parameters such as political, economic, legal, sociocultural, and safety. Nepal’s fall to 90th, with a score presumably lower than in 2024. Media Action Nepal’s Report 2025, “From Intimidation to Impunity,” has highlighted that 32 press freedom violations along with two journalist deaths have taken place. It is also highlighted the status of the press freedom in the country has been deteriorating exponentially (Annual Press Freedom Report 2025). RSF’s global findings note that 160 of 180 countries have been facing media financial instability, and the same challenge acutely impacting the Nepal’s media market.

Nepal’s low political indicator score has reflected that state’s pressure and self-censorship have been growing exponentially. The RSF report demonstrated that journalists’ reluctance to cover corruption or unrest is being driven by an apprehension of retaliation by the political instability i.e., 14 times, the governments have formed since 2008. The constitutional crisis of Nepal during the 2020–2021 period, when former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli dissolved the Nepalese parliament, the same has exposed democratic vulnerabilities, while media was silenced by intimidation.

The funding is important for the freedom of media. Nepal’s media sector is encountering severe financial challenges, largely given the limited advertising revenue. Most of which is being influenced or controlled by the state. Against this background, the RSF highlighted that the financial instability fuels sensationalism which further erodes its credibility. Concomitantly, the closure of smaller outlets, particularly during COVID-19 period, aligns with the RSF’s global report of 34 countries, which have been facing media shutdowns including the threatening Nepal’s media diversity. Nepal’s legal indicators suffering from restricted information accesses and social media crackdowns. Freedom House’s Report 2024 indicated that about 23% of Nepalis used to face online censorship, with journalists targeted for critical posts, undermining the 2015 Constitution’s press freedom guarantees.

A robust press freedom index indicates that about the health of democracy, which is used to empower the journalists to hold politics and power accountable for their actions and counter-actions. The free and fairer journalist amplify the diverse voices and strengthen and inform the citizens of the country. Since 2008, Nepal has been experiencing a fragile democracy, which is being substantiated by fact of matter with changes and formations of 14 government. The 2025 Index’s decline reveals that how a supressed press used to weaken the democratic checks, growing instability and corruption by the government of the country.

Another trend which is posing challenge for Nepal’s democracy is the pro-monarchy movement. These movement gained a lot traction in 2025 with protests led by former king, thereby exploiting the democratic fragility. As per one media house survey, which indicated that about 50% Nepalese have supported the reinstating a Hindu state, driven by various socio-economic and socio-political dynamics. The protests for monarchy reinstatement have been turned violent, wherein the media outlets like Kantipur Television were targeted. Consequently, the violence and media suppressions had further threatened both press freedom and democratic stability and it is creating fears of authoritarian reinstatement.

A Path Forward

In order to safeguard the Nepal’s democracy, the country has to strengthen the press freedom. Further, it is direly needed to make easing information access and decriminalizing the online dissent. Economically, public support or subscriptions could reduce state reliance, would be another step in the direction of press freedom. Strengthening a political culture that views critique of government as positive and democratic. Whatever safety measures were advocated by the Nepalese journalists and Media Action Nepal, that must be urgently introduced and effectively implemented, particularly amidst the ongoing protests.

Nepal’s 90th ranking in the World Press Freedom Index 2025, should be taken as stark warning for the Nepal’s Government, as the press freedom crisis that further endangers the already fragile democracy. The steep decline driven by several drivers such as political and economic fragility, legal restrictions, sociocultural constraints, and safety risks have been underscoring the symbiotic link between a free press and a deteriorating democracy health. It becomes more critical and dangerous for the country wherein a transition from monarchy to democracy had just taken in the recent past. That democratic transition is disturbed by the pro-monarchy movement’s violent protests, whereby the media outlets are being targeted. These dynamics are threatened further both the press freedom and democratic stability. To safeguard its democracy and republicanism, the country must promote press freedom in country by the processes of decriminalizing the dissent, easing information accesses, and protect the journalists. Thus, at last it is concluded by saying arguing that Nepal may pay heed to the RSF Index’s alarm, the same can revive its fourth pillar by resisting monarchical resurgence and ensuring accountability, affirming democracy as the path to a vibrant, inclusive future of its people.

