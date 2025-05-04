New Chapter As SANDF Withdraws From DRC

By SA News

The withdrawal of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) marks a new chapter in regional peacekeeping efforts, said Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga.



“This withdrawal is a structured process designed to ensure safe return of both our troops and equipment. All our logistical support will continue during this phase,” she said.



The Minister said the announcement follows “high level consultation with several role-players in the peacekeeping efforts within the eastern DRC.”



Addressing a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday, the Minister said that over the past four months, the region has witnessed renewed momentum towards peace and stability in the eastern provinces of the DRC.



“These political engagements have progress with great momentum and led to the recent outcome of the recent DRC Summit of heads of States and governments which was held in March. The outcome of these meetings has led to a decision for the termination of the mission and withdrawal to allow political and diplomatic intervention to resolve the security issues in the DRC,” she explained.



The Minister further appreciated the commitment shown by the SANDF members who served with honour, pride, professionalism and commitment under very challenging circumstances.



“I want to say to them that your contribution has helped to lay the groundwork for peace in the region. And to the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, your loss is shared by a very grateful nation full of appreciation.



“Their memories will forever be in the history of our commitment to peace on the African continent. South Africa remains committed to a peaceful state, stable, prosperous and a prosperous DRC,” she said.



This is after 14 troop members lost their lives and others sustained injuries at the hands of the M23 as fighting in the Goma region escalated.

The rebel group fought intensely against the Congolese armed forces, resulting in the deaths of soldiers from 23 to 27 January 2025 during M23’s advance on Sake and Goma.



These soldiers were part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), which aims to help restore peace, security, and stability in Africa’s second-largest country.



“Our diplomatic developments and humanitarian engagements will continue. As we transit out of the active combat deployment, we reinforce our commitment to African led solutions in the values of African Union Agenda 2063,” said the Minister at the briefing held at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) offices.



The SANDF troops will arrive back in the country in phases.



Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya said the withdrawal of the troops in the DRC is not accidental.

“This withdrawal is not an accidental withdrawal, and withdrawal is not a sign of weakness,” he said.



He said that they were seeing “elements of peace” due to the M23 rebel groups “committed to cessation of hostilities.”



“Let me also pay my respects to the fallen soldiers that during combat… laid down their lives for the betterment of the lives of others. I would also like to pay homage to those that were injured and are currently recovering,” he said.



The SANDF withdrawal is expected to be completed by the end of May 2025, this as movement began on 29 April 2025.



“Today as we speak, the second batch will be going and this movement will be concluded by the end of this month,” he said.



He added that SANDF equipment will be shipped via air and land travel.