Pakistani Army Faces Renewed Baloch Resistance Amid Crackdown – OpEd

By Mark Kinra

On March 11, 2025, separatists from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the Jaffar Express near the Bolan Pass in Sibi, Balochistan. According to the Pakistan government, it took security forces two days to regain control of the area. The incident reverberated not only across Pakistan but also internationally. Indian media quickly seized on the Balochistan issue, giving it significant attention. Just days later, on March 16, the BLA carried out a suicide attack in Noshki, Balochistan, targeting buses carrying Pakistan Army personnel. Several attacks have occurred since.

These assaults are part of a broader wave of violence in the region. In 2024, separatist groups carried out 938 attacks across nearly all areas of Balochistan. According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, March 2025 saw 105 attacks in Pakistan — the highest monthly tally in 11 years. On March 27, Baloch Raaji Aajaoi Sangar (BRAS), claimed responsibility for 72 attacks, signaling continued resistance against Pakistani authorities. Journalist Bahot Baloch said, “There is an uptick in attacks by separatists, and almost all major groups seem to be targeting Pakistani interests as per their capacity.”

Balochistan has witnessed five phases of insurgency, beginning shortly after Pakistan annexed the region on March 27, 1948. While past insurgencies were led by tribal leaders — Nawabs and Sardars — in isolated efforts, the current phase is largely driven by common citizens. Since the killing of Nawab Akbar Bugti in 2006 and Baloch National Movement President Ghulam Mohammad Baloch in 2009, leadership has shifted to grassroots actors. Their technical capabilities have made the insurgency more lethal.

On March 2, 2025, journalist Kiyya Baloch reported that BRAS plans to form a united front of Baloch separatist groups. Journalist Bahot Baloch confirmed that “this will be a long process as these groups have been functioning independently for 20 to 25 years and will take time to sort out the details.” A unified armed front could expand their influence in less-affected areas, allow joint use of sanctuaries and resources, and increase attack intensity. It could also reduce rivalry, which has plagued separatist groups in the past — as seen in the fragmentation of the Baloch National Army after the capture of leader Gulzar Iman and the surrender of Sarfraz Bengulzai. However, aligning the groups under one leadership will be difficult, given their history. A single consolidated group could also become an easier target for Pakistan’s military — similar to how Sri Lanka decimated the LTTE.

Pakistan has long attempted to control Balochistan politically, if not militarily. The region’s first election took place in the 1970s, but the provincial government was dismissed within nine months. Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto later appointed Jam Ghulam Qadir Khan as chief minister.

Since then, Balochistan has seen 25 elected and unelected chief ministers, only two of whom did not come from dynastic or feudal backgrounds. Politics in the province revolves around “electables” — influential individuals who wield more sway than political parties. These electables, typically tribal chiefs or Sardars, often join whichever party is expected to rule federally. During the tenure of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf and again in 2018, several such figures formed the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) by defecting from PPP and PML-N.

Saeed Sarbazi, a Karachi-based journalist, said BAP is part of the Pakistani military establishment’s strategy to counter Baloch ethno-nationalist groups. Currently, nearly half of Balochistan’s assembly members are Sardars or Maliks.

Federalist parties in power have shown little concern for Balochistan’s grievances, unlike ethno-nationalist parties, which have repeatedly raised such issues but failed to effect change. A Balochistan journalist, speaking on condition of anonymity due to security concerns, said, “Almost all Baloch and Pashtun political parties, including religious ones, oppose the crackdown on BYC and have issued statements. Only certain federalist elements support the crackdown as they are part of the government.” The Balochistan National Party (Mengal), led by Nawab Akhtar Mengal, has been vocal in protesting government actions. The party sustained a 20-day protest despite a police crackdown, suicide bomb attempt and the killing of its members’ family members, before shifting to a public outreach campaign.

More than political parties, civil society has drawn the ire of Pakistan’s establishment. The Haq Do Tehreek movement, led by Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, previously sparked protests across Balochistan, but yielded limited change. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), which has been active for six years, has campaigned for human rights and gained significant support across Pakistan. Pakistan’s military public relations wing, ISPR, has accused BYC of acting as a proxy for terrorist organizations and criminal mafias — an allegation widely seen as an attempt to discredit its cause. Authorities have tortured BYC protesters, arbitrarily arrested members and disrupted peaceful demonstrations. Reports of killings, enforced disappearances and intimidation tactics are widespread. According to Paank, a human rights group, in March 2025 alone, 181 enforced disappearances, 87 cases of torture and 12 extrajudicial killings were reported. Advocate Israr Baloch, representing BYC members, alleged masked gunmen entered his Quetta home, held his family hostage and issued threats.

Previous insurgencies faltered due to lack of broad-based support — a challenge also faced by current political parties. The situation in Balochistan has reached a critical point, and many believe the rights of its people should not be compromised. While BYC members remain imprisoned, observers argue that full support for BYC is the most viable path to securing the rights and dignity of the Baloch people. They suggest boycotting rigged elections and uniting behind BYC, which could force ethno-nationalist parties to recognize the ground reality and potentially pave the way for meaningful change.