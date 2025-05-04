PSX Benchmark Index Down 1.17%WoW – OpEd

By Shabbir H. Kazmi

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained volatile throughout the week, primarily due to concerns over potential escalation in tensions between Pakistan and India. However, market rebounded on last trading day and recovered a significant portion of earlier losses as Pakistan allowed Afghan trucks to enter India via Wagah border. The benchmark index closed the week with a loss of 1,355 points, down 1.17%WoW, ending at 114,114 points on Friday, May 02, 2025.

Positive signals from the United States and Gulf countries urging de-escalation, along with a lower-than-expected inflation reading for April 2025, contributed to a recovery in sentiment during the final trading session.

Corporate results also influenced stock specific performance, particularly in the banking, cement, and technology sectors. Inflation in April 2025 eased further to 0.28%YoY, compared to 0.69%YoY in the previous month. In another positive development, Pakistan’s case for approval of the US$1.0 billion second tranche and US$1.3 billion RSF program from IMF’s executive board has been scheduled for review on May 09. However, on the fiscal side, tax collection during the outgoing month fell short of target by PKR117 billion, taking the 10MFY25 collection shortfall to PKR831 billion. Additionally, trade deficit widened by 36%YoY to US$3.4 billion in April 2025, due to a 14%YoY increase in imports and 9%YoY decline in exports.

Market participation also weakened amid the prevailing volatility, with average daily traded volume falling by 29%WoW to 424 million shares as against compared to 599 million shares a week ago.

Other major news flow during the week included: 1) US urging Pakistan and India to work towards responsible resolution, 2) Consumer Confidence Index increasing by 20.9%QoQ in 2QFY25, 3) Petrol, diesel prices declining, and 4) the GoP announcing tax relief to salaried class subject to IMF nod.

Vanaspati & Allied Industries, Sugar & Allied Industries, and Modarabas were amongst the top performing sector, while Transport, Refinery, and Pharmaceuticals were the laggards.

Major selling was recorded by Individuals and Foreigner with a net sell of US$14.0 million, while Mutual funds and other organizations absorbed most of the selling with a net buy of US$10.5 million.

Top performing scrips of the week were: AKBL, AICL, PKGP, SYS, and JDWS, while laggards included: APG, GLAXO, CNERGY, KTML, and PPL.

According to AKD Securities, market outlook remains positive, with anticipated rate cut, up to 100bps in the upcoming MPC meeting on Monday, and the IMF Executive board’s approval of the second tranche and RSF program.

Moreover, the likelihood of wider scale escalation between Pakistan and India remains lows, the brokerage house maintains an “Overweight” stance on Banks, E&Ps, Fertilizer, Cement, OMCs, Autos, Textile, and Technology sectors.

These sectors are likely to benefit from monetary easing, structural reforms, reciprocal tariffs and a continued decline in commodity prices.

The top picks of the brokerage include, MEBL, MCB, FFC, OGDC, PPL, PSO, LUCK, FCCL, INDU, and SYS.