Ralph Nader: ‘You’re Fired!’; Growing Millions Of Americans Are Rejecting Trump – OpEd

By Ralph Nader

Of all the epithets seething from the foul mouth of King Donald I (his preferred title) – “deranged,” “wacko,” “lunatic,” “crazy,” “crooked,” “loser,” “criminal,” “corrupt,” the most timely, functional one is his favorite: “YOU’RE FIRED.”

Launched from his TV program, “The Apprentice,” while a failed businessman, Trump, using the poisonous tusks of Elon Musk, has conveyed that exit phrase to hundreds of thousands of innocent public servants, performing crucial tasks, and their contractors since January 20, 2025.

Given his wreckage of lives, livelihoods, health, safety and freedom of speech here and abroad in just 100 days, Trump invites daily the unifying command arising out of his declaration of war against the American people – red state and blue state – “YOU’RE FIRED!”

Trump, a corporation masquerading as a Human must be unmasked by the following bill of particulars:

Because you’re first ‘presentation of self’ on January 20th was to declare that you are the law and that no constitution, statute or regulation was going to stop your issuance of scores of illegal Executive Order Dictates, “YOU’RE FIRED!” The Constitution does NOT provide for either a Monarch or a Dictator!

Because on and after January 20, 2025, you launched a major PURGE of lawfully acting civil servants, including 17 Inspector Generals mandated to root out criminal and fraudulent activities, and top officials in the Pentagon, Intelligence and Regulatory agencies without reason and notice, replacing them with sycophants, “YOU’RE FIRED!”

Because you are daily CENSORING and IMPERILLING people, protected by our First Amendment, with police state kidnappings, illegal imprisonment in foreign and domestic jails, threats, harassment, bigotry and outright criminal extortions for unlawful demands, “YOU’RE FIRED!”

Because you have repeatedly violated Congressional mandates, including the power of the purse and health/safety standards, and because you have illegally seized basic congressional authority under the Constitution, having defied over 125 Congressional subpoenas in your first term, destroying our federal checks and balances, “YOU’RE FIRED!” (See, “Wrecking America: How Trump’s Lawbreaking and Lies Betray All” by Mark Green and me, published in 2020).

Because you are rampantly and unlawfully dismantling or closing down virtually all the long-established regulatory and scientific research, protections of the health, safety and economic well-being of the American people, families and children, within the areas of consumer, worker, environmental and community necessities – many life-saving, “YOU’RE FIRED!”

Because you favor even greater power of large corporations to receive bloated contracts, subsidies, giveaways and with impunity defraud the government, as with Medicare and Medicaid and military contracts, take over more of the public lands, and see scores of existing federal enforcement cases against them halted or dismissed, “YOU’RE FIRED!”

Because you have destroyed more of the working civil service than all previous presidents combined, you have left the American people more defenseless against pandemics, climate violence, air and water pollution, hunger, infectious diseases and corporate crimes, “YOU’RE FIRED!”

Because you are demanding Congress pass more tax cuts and tax escapes for the very under-taxed super-wealthy, like you and your family members, and giant corporations, and because you have turned the White House into a self-enrichment business for you and your cronies, “YOU’RE FIRED!”

Because you have extended your cruel and vicious destructions against innocents abroad receiving life-saving medicine, food and medical supplies from the U.S. Agency for International Development that you unlawfully have closed down, millions of poor people are in jeopardy and many thousands already dying and starving. You are told about these tragedies you have caused but could care less. Your zigzagging on massive tariffs destabilizing U.S. businesses and their workers is leading more of your supporters to question your competence and wrongheaded policies. Because regarding the Israeli genocide/slaughter of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza and casualties mounting in the West Bank, you have backed your master Netanyahu even more than Bibi-Biden, greenlighting breaking the truce, resuming mass murder/starvation, pushing for expulsion of the entire surviving population and approving annexation of the West Bank, “YOU’RE FIRED!”

Because every day you lie, and make false statements as a routine deceptive practice (over 35,000 lies and false statements listed by the Washington Post during your first term), you are creating harmful, false scenarios. Together with Musk enriching his corporate positions in Washington, you lie about each day’s realities such as the price of eggs being down 85 percent, our country now having a trade surplus, and your approval rating in polls “in the 60s and 70s,” “YOU’RE FIRED!”

Because your erratic, wild and no-holds-barred fascist dictatorial corporate state “first” behavior proceeds from a dangerously unstable personality, driven by your insatiable vengeance as a megalomaniacal power freak, ignorant of or oblivious to circumstances and consequences, your continued wreckage in all directions is certain to worsen and shatter our Republic and its constitutional processes, “YOU’RE FIRED!”

Expanding numbers of Americans from all backgrounds who see the deadly months ahead of Dangerous Donald need to sum up their demands in the siren call “YOU’RE FIRED!” Just as was done to President Richard Nixon for far less serious transgressions in 1974.