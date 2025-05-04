Satellite Images Show Beijing’s Growing Power-Hungry Struggle In South China Sea – OpEd

By Veeramalla Anjaiah

Tensions between China and the Philippines are heating up over tiny sandbars and coral reefs in the South China Sea, and the United States could get caught in the middle, the Business Insider news website reported.

“We should be worried about it,” Greg Poling, director of the Southeast Asia Program and Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, told Business Insider.

The satellite images below show China’s massive expansion across the South China Sea, which has turned open waters into a looming battleground that could rope the U.S. in.

Over the last decade, China has expanded hundreds of miles south by building artificial islands over underwater reefs in the Paracel and Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

This has been a yearslong power struggle between China and many countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, and Taiwan, for control of dozens of disputed reefs, islands, and sandbars in the South China Sea.

Up to US$5 trillion in goods are shipped across the sea a year.

The problem is that China’s claims of sovereignty over these artificial landmarks are unlawful, according to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Mischief Reef is one of China’s largest artificial islands in the Spratlys, spanning 1,380 acres, enough to fit 1.5 Central Parks.

Both the Philippines and China, as well as Taiwan and Vietnam, claim the reef as their own. However, a UN tribunal ruled in 2016 that no territory can claim it.

That didn’t stop China from building an impressive military base there.

Satellite images show that China has militarized Mischief Reef with missile systems, fighter jets, naval ships, and more.

In recent months, multiple Chinese vessels in the South China Sea have threatened to collide with Philippine ships in a region called Scarborough Shoal, north of Mischief Reef.

Meanwhile, another recent conflict has flared over a disputed series of sandbar islands in the Spratlys called Sandy Cay.

Sandy Cay isn’t an underwater reef. The islands remain above ground at high tide, which grants them legal status as a “rock” (or land surrounded by water) under UNCLOS.

This means that whoever is the rightful sovereign can also claim 12 nautical miles of the waters around it, Poling said.

Last week, Chinese state media released a photo of the Chinese coast guard holding the Chinese flag on Sandy Cay, claiming ownership.

Several days later, the Philippine coast guard responded, releasing a photo of its national guard holding a Philippine flag on Sandy Cay.

However, if matters escalate in the South China Sea, particularly in Scarborough Shoal, the U.S. has a mutual defense treaty with the Philippines, agreeing to come to its aid in the event of an armed attack. It hasn’t reached that point and will likely deescalate before that, Poling said.

“It is illegally occupied unless China can claim the territorial sea in which it sits,” Poling said.

In a separate development, Chinese amphibious warships, including a helicopter-carrying assault ship, have staged a show of force in the South China Sea, supporting Beijing’s territorial claims in the contested region, the Newsweek magazine reported.

China claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea. These claims overlap with those of several neighboring countries and a 2016 international arbitral tribunal decision rejected China’s position on a number of rocks or low-tide reefs also claimed by the Philippines.

Beijing bases its position on what it calls “historic rights” in the disputed waters.

China has the largest navy in the world by hull count, with over 370 ships, aircraft carriers and submarines. The Chinese fleet includes vessels designed for conducting amphibious warfare to project ground and air power from the sea during island landing campaigns.

The Chinese military’s media wing released an undated video on X, formerly Twitter, recently, showing the Type 075 amphibious assault ship CNS Hainan. Capable of carrying helicopters, it was conducting a “multi-subject maritime training” in the South China Sea.

The Hainan was part of “a landing ship flotilla” with three Type 071 amphibious landing platform dock vessels—CNS Qilianshan, CNS Changbaishan and CNS Jinggangshan. They were seen firing their weapons after detecting “enemy” targets during live-fire exercises.

It was not immediately clear where the exact location of the training was. The Hainan, the Qilianshan, and the Changbaishan were seen taking part in a maritime training exercise in the South China Sea on Feb. 20, according to official photos released on March 12.

The release of the video comes after the Chinese navy celebrated the 76th anniversary of its founding on April 23. One of the Chinese warships participating in an open-house event on that day was the Hainan, which was docked in its namesake Chinese southern province.

In December 2024, China launched its first new-generation Type 076 amphibious assault ship, CNS Sichuan. Unlike the Hainan, the advanced Sichuan is equipped with a catapult system that supports flight operations by fixed-wing aircraft in a similar way to an aircraft carrier.

“As China’s first independently-built amphibious assault ship, [the] Hainan is equipped with a variety of firepower systems such as missiles and close-in weapons system (CIWS) capable of self-defense and counter-attack, a through deck that can carry multi-type ship-borne helicopters, and an internal dock that can carry multi-type tanks and air cushion landing craft,” the Newsweek reported quoting the Chinese military as saying.

“The Type 075 will become an indispensable and fresh force in China’s modern naval warfare, especially for landing missions,”the Global Times newspaper reported citing an anonymous military expert as saying.

The Chinese military continued to carry out its activities in the South China Sea, including routine patrols, as it vowed to safeguard the country’s territorial sovereignty.