The Case Against Coal Is Clear: No Financing, No Reserves, No Public Support Left – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

At the recent 5th International Clean Coal Technologies and National Energy Value Summit, officials argued that coal power plants could still be a viable solution. However, current data clearly shows that this perspective no longer aligns with technical or economic realities.

No Financing for New Plants

International financial institutions have stopped funding fossil fuel projects. In Turkey, large domestic banks are also steering clear of coal investments due to environmental standards. While some continue to call for support from local banks, this is now just wishful thinking. Without financing, there can be no project.

Turkish Coal: Low Energy, High Cost

Turkey’s coal reserves have low calorific value, meaning more fuel must be burned, resulting in higher carbon emissions and greater costs for environmental technologies. Complying with modern regulations requires expensive systems such as FGD (flue gas desulfurization) and ESP (electrostatic precipitators). Burning this coal can end up costing more than imported natural gas.

Reserves Are Depleting, Investments Don’t Pay Off

Coal reserves are dwindling. Exploration and development of new sites are costly and yield low returns. Rehabilitating existing plants also requires billions in investment, which are not recouped as coal-fired electricity is losing ground in the energy market.

Public Support Is Waning

Public sentiment is shifting away from coal. With growing awareness of air pollution, water use, and health risks, environmental consciousness is on the rise. Local resistance is intensifying, and lawsuits against power plants are increasing. The rhetoric of “social benefit” no longer aligns with reality.

A Realistic Energy Policy: A Future Focused on Renewables

Coal investments are often justified in the name of energy independence, but true independence lies in transitioning to domestic, clean resources like solar and wind. Areas such as battery storage, energy efficiency, and green hydrogen offer far more sustainable opportunities.

Building new coal power plants is no longer viable—technically, economically, or socially. Energy policy should be guided by facts, not fantasies. Turkey’s energy future is not in coal, but in a smart and sustainable transformation.