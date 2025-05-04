US Navy Proves Sea-Based Hypersonic Launch Approach

By DoD News

By David Vergun

The Defense Department conducted a successful flight test of a conventional hypersonic missile launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

The test marked the first launch of the Conventional Prompt Strike capability, using the Navy’s cold-gas launch approach that will be used in Navy sea-based platform hypersonics.

“The cold-gas approach allows the Navy to eject the missile from the platform and achieve a safe distance above the ship prior to first-stage ignition. This technical achievement brings [the Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs] one step closer to fulfilling our role of providing a safe and reliable hypersonic capability to our Navy,” said Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe Jr., director of SSP, which is the lead designer of the common hypersonic missile.

“The speed, range and survivability of hypersonic weapons are key to integrated deterrence for America,” said Navy Secretary John Phelan. “When fielded, Conventional Prompt Strike will deliver unmatched capabilities to our warfighters.”

This was the next step in the Navy’s flight test of the common All Up Round, which is being developed in partnership with the Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office. In 2024, the programs completed two additional end-to-end flight tests of the AUR that will be fielded to both services.

The CPS program has been planning and executing engineering and test efforts to prepare for the first Navy fielding aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Zumwalt. Using an in-air launch test facility, the program conducted an extensive test campaign to validate the launch approach prior to the completion of this flight test. Information gathered from this test will inform the continued development and production of the AUR and the first use of this cold-gas launch approach on a surface ship platform.



The rapid development and demonstration of conventional sea-based hypersonic strike weapon systems supports the department’s ability to deter, and if necessary, defeat potential strategic competitors. The range, accuracy, lethality and survivability of hypersonics is a significant leap ahead in U.S. conventional strike capabilities, complementing existing capabilities and enabling the U.S. to defeat adversary high-end capabilities, according to a department news release.