File photo of Bazargan border crossing between Iran and Turkey. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran, Turkey Reopen Key Border Crossing To Help Boost Trade

The spokesperson for the Iranian Customs Administration said the Bazargan border crossing on the common border with Turkey has reopened after more than three months of closure due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Ruhollah Latifi said the Bazargan border crossing reopened at 10:30 a.m. local time on Thursday.

He added that Iranian and Turkish trucks are allowed to pass through the border point on the condition that the health protocols agreed between the two sides are respected.

Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Wednesday that Ankara will order a reopening of the Gurbulak border gate, known on the Iranian side of the border as Bazargan, to help boost trade between the two neighbors.

The long-awaited measure comes more than a week after Iranian and Turkish presidents discussed the reopening of air and land borders between the two countries now that the pandemic has slowed down.

The pandemic-related closure of borders between Iran and Turkey has caused a decline of up to 70 percent in trade between the two sides in the first quarter this year.


Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

