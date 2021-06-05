Fauci Emails Add Fuel To The Fire – OpEd

By Liberty Nation

By Keelin Ferris*

Dr. Anthony Fauci remains a hot topic after two media outlets reportedly obtained hundreds of his emails via the Freedom of Information Act. The chief medical advisor to the president found time to thoroughly answer hundreds of individuals’ questions, concerns, and comments. He was bombarded with interview requests, words of encouragement, and recommendations.

Chinese Correspondence

On June 1, emails spanning from January to June 2020 included correspondence with some controversial individuals. George Gao, a top infectious disease official in China, sent an encouraging message to Fauci when he began receiving heat from the public. Many Americans blamed Dr. Fauci for supporting rules and regulations that contributed to the damaged economy, business closures, and kids learning from home. The chief medical advisor responded to Gao with, “Thank you for your kind note… All is well despite some crazy people in this world.” Who is Dr. Fauci calling “crazy people”? Are they Trump supporters who blamed him for affecting the president’s re-election campaign? Are they anti-maskers? Perhaps it was the “Fauci fans” who lined their lawns with pro-Fauci signs and sexualized the 80-year-old health official?

Dr. Fauci is aware of the odd obsession people have with him. He shared an April 2020 article that discussed the sexualization of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and himself on the internet with an individual whose name was redacted. Fauci told the unnamed recipient to look at the link because “It will blow your mind… Our society is really nuts.” People became fascinated with the public health official, acting as if he were the new Justin Bieber.

Lab Theory Downplay

President Peter Daszak of the Ecohealth Alliance sent Dr. Fauci an email at the beginning of the pandemic expressing his gratitude for shooting down the theory that the COVID-19 virus was a leak from the Wuhan laboratory.

Daszak said in his email:

“I just wanted to say a personal thank you on behalf of our staff and collaborators for publicly standing up and stating that the scientific evidence supports a natural for COVID-19 from a bat-to-human spillover, not a lab from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Former State Department investigator David Asher is skeptical of Daszak’s intentions, as he was a member of the WHO-led inquiry team investigating the virus origin. The lab leak theory has gained traction in the last few weeks as President Biden ordered an investigation into the COVID-19 source.

Well-Being Concerns

The chief medical advisor received countless emails over the concern for his health. Emilio Emini, a top executive at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, contacted Fauci to check in and see how he was doing in April of 2020. Emini wrote, “I see you on TV almost every day, and although you continue to have considerable energy, I am seriously worried about you.” Fauci responded at 2 a.m. with, “I try to engage as much as I can given my current circumstances.” The 80-year-old was handed the reins on tackling the coronavirus and was trusted by many Americans. Concern for his health does not seem like an outlandish idea, given his age and time spent working. Should so much trust and pressure have been placed on someone who struggled to keep up with what was demanded of him?

The Fire Fauci Bill

Dr. Fauci’s flip-flops on mask mandates and COVID-19 origins have triggered calls for his resignation and removal. Some sources, including Jack Posobiec, claim the White House staff is discussing Dr. Fauci’s “exit strategy… following the release of his emails.” GOP lawmakers even proposed a bill to fire Dr. Fauci. Rep. Reschenthaler (R-PA), a member of the House China Task Force, says Anthony Fauci has been wrong constantly. Following Fauci’s defense of giving the Wuhan Institute of Virology $600,000 for “grant research,” many lawmakers want him gone. With controversy surrounding the chief medical advisor, we may see his exit from the White House and spotlight come sooner rather than later.

*About the author: Liberty Nation Correspondent Liberty Nation Correspondent Keelin Ferris is an undergraduate at American University studying Political Science and Data Science with a focus on policy. Originally from New Jersey, she resides in the DC metropolitan area. Keelin plans to attend law school to study Cyber Law.

Source: This article was published by Liberty Nation