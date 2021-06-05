Varane In Line For €70m Man Utd Move

By Al Bawaba News

Raphael Varane is in line for a €70 million (£60m/$85m) move to Manchester United this summer – according to ABC.

The Red Devils have offered the Frenchman a lucrative five-year deal, and he is ready to turn down a shorter extension offer from the Blancos in favour of heading to Old Trafford.

Real Madrid are still eager to reach an agreement with Varane over a renewal, with his current deal due to expire in 2022, but United are poised to steal his signature if negotiations continue to stall.

