Iran Seeks To Establish New Port On Sea Of Oman Coasts

By Tasnim News Agency

An Iranian deputy minister of roads and urban development on Sunday revealed that establishing a new port on the Sea of Oman coasts has been put atop the agenda of the ministry.

Referring to the general policies of the 7th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan, Shahriar Afandizadeh said feasibility studies have been conducted for demarcating a new port on the Sea of Oman coasts in the vicinity of Jask oil terminal in addition to the Chabahar Port.

Turning to the significance of the development of the sea economy as emphasized by Leader of the Islamic Revolution and paying attention to it in the general policies of the 7th Development Plan, he said the special attention paid to the development of Makran coasts shows the necessity of establishing a new port on the Sea of Oman coasts, in addition to Chabahar Port, from the technical and economic points of view.

For this purpose, feasibility studies have been conducted by the Ports and Maritime Organization to demarcate the establishment of the new port, he said, noting that construction of the new port has been proposed by the PMO at Mobarak Mount in the vicinity of Jask oil and refinery area.

Road and rail networks will be designed according to the needs of the port in order to facilitate its connection with the territorial and extraterritorial areas, the deputy roads minister added.