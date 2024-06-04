India’s Election: End Result (Part XI) – OpEd

By Manoranjana Gupta

Modi embarks upon a historic 3rd term, says he ‘will soon take big decisions’. Modi hints this would be his “legacy phase’, does a hattrick despite massive minority vote consolidation

Election results in India took everyone by storm as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led alliance, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) notched up a tally sufficient to catapult Narendra Modi to his historic third term as Prime Minister, but with an unexpectedly reduced mandate.

While BJP lost its own majority in Parliament for the first time in a decade and became dependent on its regional allies to get past the required half-way mark, it made unprecedented gains in some of the eastern states of India like Odisha and Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, its allies have brought home the numbers to ensure it comes back to power.

Modi will now lead a coalition with strong regional players like Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, who will need to be taken into confidence before making bold and aggressive decisions that had been planned for his third term. Accommodating allies will be a big challenge for Modi who is known to be a headstrong leader who takes his own decisions.The plus point from the economy’s point of view is that none of the BJP’s major allies, whether it is the Telugu Desam or the Janata Dal (U) or Shiv Sena or Lok Janshakti Party, is anti-growth or over-welfarist.

It is quite evident that the prime reason for the BJP’s reduced popularity is the complete consolidation of minority votes against it, and a split in its rainbow coalition of Hindu castes. There is room for introspection on this issue and in the next few months BJP leadership will have to take key decisions to ensure action on these two points.

Soon after counting was over and there was clarity on the formation of the next government, Modi reached the BJP headquarters in New Delhi where he received a rousing welcome from party workers who were celebrating with ‘shankha’ and ‘dhol’ beats, chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans. His close confidantes Amit Shah and JP Nadda were also present.

“ …On this sacred day, it is confirmed that the NDA is forming a government for the third time. We are grateful to the people. For the first time since 1962, a government has returned to power after completing two consecutive terms…new history has been created after six decades,” Modi said.

“Congress has been wiped out in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim. BJP is going to form govt in Odisha. BJP won a seat in Kerala as well… our party workers in Kerala have made a lot of sacrifices,” he added.

Hinting that this will be the legacy phase of his three consecutive prime ministerships, Modi also said that big decisions will be made in the third term. Taking a jibe at the INDIA bloc, PM Modi said that the BJP on its own has bagged more seats than the whole INDIA bloc combined.

No doubt that by going against most exit polls, the 2024 verdict threw up an element of surprise. In fact, not only did the national-level numbers belie expectations, but even expectations on some of the states went completely haywire. BJP lost some voter traction in Gujarat, the PM’s bastion, whereas Madhya Pradesh, proved to be the party’s new fortress. The party won all 29 seats in the state.

The biggest shocker was Uttar Pradesh where BJP heavyweight leader Smriti Irani who had earlier defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi actually lost to a senior Congress worker Kishori Lal Sharma.

Even the Congress which as per exit polls was not expected to go beyond 50, increased its seat count to over 90. There is no doubt that INC will now have to be formally acknowledged as ‘leader of the opposition’ in Parliament.

One interesting development is that for the first time opposition allies have managed to transfer votes amongst themselves. In a complex scenario where there are alliances at the central level as well as cross-currents when it comes to seat sharing at the state level especially if one of the allies is in power in the state, vote transfer becomes nearly impossible. However, the success of the INDIA alliance this time points to a clear vote transfer which they have successfully managed.

Sources in the BJP say that the opposition led a mischievous campaign and managed to mislead the voter on important issues.

One was when they circulated a fake video of Amit Shah showing him stating that reservations will be canceled if BJP returns to power.

In fact, it had such severe repercussions that Shah had to clarify the party’s stand at each subsequent rally saying that BJP shall not reverse the reservations at any cost. Delhi Police registered complaints against all those who were spreading this fake video.

Analysts say that the big test will come not in Parliament, but in the state assembly elections to follow this year, in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand, where the BJP and allies have suffered reverses. One should expect the Modi government to strengthen its coalitions once more, hopefully creating a combo with more coherence than now.

As for the Congress, it owes the Election Commission of India a big apology for doubting its credentials.

There is no doubt that this election has re-established Modi as the choice leader of the masses. In the last ten years, he has built for himself an infallible image of being relentlessly at work. During his two terms, infrastructure has shown a major boom. His welfare schemes especially for women and girl child have benefitted lakhs of poor. His foreign policy has established India as a global force to reckon with. We can only hope that with the reduced mandate, Modi’s economic reforms agenda does not get derailed.