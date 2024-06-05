Law Enforcement Agencies In Bangladesh: Are They Truly Working For Our Protection, Or Do They Work As Intimidators? – OpEd

By Maruf Hasan Rumi

John Dalberg-Acton quoted that Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority, still more when you superadd the tendency or the certainty of corruption by authority. This quote unequivocally demonstrates a sharp correlation between corruption and power.

Arbitrary use of discretionary power by government officials can cause serious dissatisfaction in the citizen’s mind. In recent investigative reports of Al Jazeera and DW, law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh Specially RAB and Bangladesh Army have been accused of illegally using their power under the political government to support a particular group or interest. Such conduct would be alarming for society, as it violates democratic values and fundamental human rights. Such practice should not be allowed by our accountability system to happen. What role do the various other state agencies play in Bangladesh in regulating and counterbalancing the discretionary power of law enforcement agencies, if they are indeed engaged in such activities?

Law enforcement agencies strive to ensure public safety and hold criminals accountable for their actions, as they are given such power. They are the troops of the state, boosted with power by ceding the freedom and power of mass people for their protection. Over the decades, these agencies haven’t only served the people in their country but also ensured the safety of cross-border people. Since independence, Bangladesh has experienced a myriad of political upheavals, calamitous occurrences, and widespread societal upheaval. However, it is noteworthy that the bureaucracy and law enforcement agencies, renowned for their unwavering discipline, have consistently demonstrated their unwavering commitment to serving the nation without fail.

After independence, in the initial years of Bangladesh there were a power balance but soon after the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh Army officials hold the power and took the charge of the state as Martial Law Administration. From 1975 to 1990s, the state machinery was under the control of the military government. In the 1990s, we evidence mass uprising for bringing democracy back in the country and citizen’s representatives took the charge of running the state through a general election procedure. From the 1990s to 2024 national election, we have seen political parties contesting in the election by placing their mandate to the citizens to gain support and win on their respective constituencies. During the election time, in most cases there were charges against the police and other law enforcement agencies to be partial for the incumbent government, but nothing could stop the voice of the citizens. But in recent times, international community is very concern about the human rights conditions, good governance indicators and social development indicators in Bangladesh. Rapid Action Battalion, an elite force under Bangladesh police, had been given sanction by the state department of United States of America back in 2021. Soon after that the number of extra judicial killing, forced disappearance and political victimization claims were declined significantly.

In his visit last month, Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of, the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, himself praised the overall performance of the law enforcement agencies. Notably, there have been a minimal number of extrajudicial killings or alleged disappearances in the last three years after that sanction. Undoubtedly, the country’s law enforcement agencies are doing better since the government is much stricter in terms of human rights. However, sudden news about UN peacekeeping operations and the participation of Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies sparked hesitancy among the country’s mass population. What’s the purpose of this news? Is it to defame the recent goodwill of the country’s law enforcement agencies, or anything else?

The country’s law enforcement agencies provide services to the UN peacekeeping mission by adhering to their guidelines and structures. Before taking part in UN missions, peacekeepers must go through the UN’s well-established human rights screening procedure. Furthermore, there is no evidence that Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies have ever broken the UN peacekeeping code during certain operations. In addition, there is no policy within a UN mission that prohibits law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh from participating in a peacekeeping mission. This is a form of discrimination because they have been actively involved in the country’s fight against terrorism. Political motivation drives the exclusion of those who have risked their lives to combat terrorism, citing grave human rights concerns. Thus, the report completely contradicts UN policy. In the post-election period, the country is going through a hard time in terms of its financial condition. The global economic crisis is also stifling the country’s economic growth. As the country becomes increasingly concerned about its economy and focuses on enhancing its global image, unfavourable news can come as a shock to its peace-loving citizens. Such news can damage the image of the country’s law enforcement agencies, reducing their position in UN peacekeeping operations.

At present, we are living in a networked society where digital technologies intimately connect people. Technology and networked forms of communication have a role in mediating the interactions between people and their countries. The media’s role in such a networked society has always been a subject of debate, as they struggle to fulfil their ideal role in this context. They are being biased for political gain and spreading such news to the people who will set their agendas. They are making trials for the country’s law enforcement agencies, fostering a culture of hasty judgment without a thorough understanding of the facts, and disseminating these judgments through the network in a manner that could quickly become viral without proper balance. We acknowledge that a hasty trial or judgment cannot yield accurate outcomes. The UN provides proper rules and regulations for participation in the UN peacekeeping mission. If certain law enforcement agencies violate any existing rule, we should question their participation. Otherwise, it will merely manifest as a form of clickbait, aiming to garner rapid acclaim without undergoing adequate foundational research.