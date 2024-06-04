Modi Forever: The Thousand-Year Gamble For Indian Democracy – OpEd

By Debashis Chakrabarti

Narendra Modi’s third term as Prime Minister poses a profound question about the trajectory of Indian democracy. With his Hindu nationalist agenda and a cult of personality that frames him as an almost immortal leader, Modi’s influence is both pervasive and polarizing. As Modi envisions an “Elixir Age” for India, the next quarter-century becomes a pivotal period that could redefine the nation for a millennium. This analysis explores the implications of Modi’s continued dominance, the erosion of democratic institutions, and the uncertain future of India’s political landscape.

The Modi Phenomenon: A Cult of Personality

Narendra Modi’s rise to power is a study in the cultivation of a charismatic, almost messianic persona. Since his first national election victory in 2014, Modi has meticulously crafted an image of austerity, decisiveness, and nationalistic fervour. His speeches often frame the current period as the beginning of a new era for India, which he calls the “Amrit Kaal” or “Elixir Age.” This era, he claims, will set the direction for the next thousand years of Indian history.

Modi’s narrative is not just about governance but about destiny. His ministers have praised him in terms usually reserved for monarchs, portraying him as a spiritual and political saviour. This portrayal has found a receptive audience among many Indians, particularly the wealthy elites and the diaspora, who see Modi as a leader deserving of wide executive power. For them, democratic checks and balances are mere impediments to his decisive leadership style.

The Erosion of Democratic Institutions

One of the most alarming aspects of Modi’s tenure has been the systematic weakening of India’s democratic institutions. From the judiciary to the press, various pillars of democracy have been undermined or co-opted to serve the interests of the ruling party. The electoral bonds scheme, introduced in 2018, exemplifies this trend. Intended to allow anonymous political donations, the scheme has been used extensively for bribery and political extortion, benefiting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) disproportionately.

The Supreme Court’s recent decision to declare the scheme illegal and force the disclosure of donors and recipients has exposed the extent of this corruption. The Modi government’s response—arresting opposition leaders and freezing their funds—highlights its disregard for legal norms and democratic principles.

Authoritarian Creep and Ideological Zeal

Modi’s tenure has seen a marked shift towards authoritarianism, with increasing centralization of power and suppression of dissent. This trend is evident in his handling of Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority province. In 2019, Modi’s government revoked Kashmir’s special status and reduced it to a union territory governed directly from Delhi. This move, coupled with a heavy military presence, has stifled any semblance of autonomy or democratic expression in the region.

Modi’s critics argue that his successor could be even more extreme. Within the BJP, several potential successors are known for their hardline stances and inflammatory rhetoric. Chief ministers like Yogi Adityanath have gained popularity for their aggressive policies towards minorities, particularly Muslims. The fear is that post-Modi, India could see a rise in even more extreme and unaccountable leadership.

Hindu Nationalism and Social Division

Modi’s vision for India is deeply intertwined with Hindu nationalism. His government’s push for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and a National Register of Citizens (NRC) underscores this agenda. The UCC aims to standardize personal laws across all religions, effectively undermining the unique legal rights of Muslims. The NRC, on the other hand, is a nation-wide audit to identify “infiltrators” (a euphemism for Muslims) who cannot prove their citizenship, with plans for mass detention camps already in place.

These measures reflect a broader strategy to reshape India into a Hindu Rashtra (Hindu Nation), marginalizing religious minorities and promoting a singular cultural identity. The societal implications of this are profound, potentially leading to increased communal tensions and violence. International watchdogs have already raised alarms about the risk of mass violence and even genocide under Modi’s rule.

The Future of Indian Democracy

The central question facing India is not just about Modi’s current term but what happens after. Modi’s rule has significantly altered the political landscape, creating a personality-driven politics that leaves little room for institutional integrity or democratic norms. The danger is that the damage to India’s democratic fabric will outlast Modi himself, perpetuating an authoritarian regime that is hostile to dissent and diversity.

As Modi plans for a long-term legacy, potentially looking ahead to 2047, the erosion of democratic institutions poses a significant threat. The BJP’s hegemony and the lack of a robust opposition mean that any future leadership could inherit and further entrench these authoritarian tendencies. The centralization of power, suppression of dissent, and promotion of a singular national identity could become defining features of Indian governance.

A Call for Vigilance

India’s future under a potential third Modi term is fraught with uncertainty. While Modi’s supporters may celebrate his decisive leadership and nationalistic vision, the implications for democracy are troubling. The erosion of institutions, rise of authoritarianism, and deepening social divisions pose significant challenges to India’s democratic ideals.

For India to navigate this period and emerge with its democratic principles intact, it will require vigilant and active engagement from all sectors of society. Civil society, the judiciary, the media, and political opposition must all play a role in holding the government accountable and protecting the democratic fabric of the nation.

As Modi envisions a future of unprecedented change, the onus is on the people of India to ensure that this change aligns with the values of democracy, pluralism, and justice. The coming years will be critical in determining whether India can preserve its democratic ethos or succumb to the allure of authoritarian rule.