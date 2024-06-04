Tens Of Thousands To Surround White House On June 8 In Protest Of Rafah Invasion

By Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service

Tens of thousands of people are mobilizing to surround the White House on June 8 in protest of Biden’s complicity in the Israeli genocide in Gaza, principally the brutal invasion of Rafah, which takes more and more Palestinian lives each day.

Biden had claimed in the past that the invasion of Rafah by Israel would be a red line, and even threatened to withhold weapons shipments (while actually halting some shipments of bombs) over the threat of invasion.

“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah—they haven’t gone in Rafah yet—if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities—that deal with that problem,” Biden said during a CNN interview on May 8.

Nevertheless, Biden did nothing after Israel’s threats of invasion escalated into reality. The recent tent massacre horrified billions across the globe after Israel bombed forcibly displaced Palestinian families—using U.S.-made munitions.

Despite Biden’s earlier statements, he recently claimed that the recent massacre did not cross any of his “red lines.” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday that “as a result of this strike on Sunday, I have no policy changes to speak to.”

The mass demonstration has been called by a diverse range of Palestinian diaspora and anti-imperialist groups. These include the Palestinian Youth Movement, National Students for Justice in Palestine, the People’s Forum, and Al-Awda: The Palestine Right to Return Coalition.