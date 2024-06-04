Why Startups Can Brighten India’s Economic Landscape – Analysis

By Girish Linganna

Over the past decade, India has experienced an unprecedented boom in its startup ecosystem, solidifying its position as a major global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. The country has witnessed a remarkable rise in the number of technology companies, which currently stands at an impressive 122,000. This surge reached its peak in 2020 when a staggering 16,000 new tech startups were added, reflecting the nation’s rapidly growing startup culture and conducive environment for businesses to thrive in.

India’s thriving startup ecosystem is primed for continued growth and success, fuelled by its human capital advantages and the opportunities presented by technology adoption and digital transformation across sectors. With the right nurturing environment, India’s startups are well-positioned to drive innovation, create employment opportunities and compete on the global stage in the years to come.

India’s Startup Journey to $5-Trillion Economy

The Indian government’s roadmap to transforming India into a $5-trillion economy encompasses such measures as promoting inclusive growth, digital economy, fintech, technology-driven development, energy transition, climate action and fostering a virtuous cycle of investment and economic expansion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently expressed confidence that, despite global turbulence, India, as the fastest-growing major economy, would soon achieve the $5-trillion economy milestone.

Amid the vast pool of 92,683 startups recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), several sectors are contributing significantly to boosting the Indian economy and hold immense potential to propel it towards the $5-trillion vision by 2024:

Electric Vehicles (EV): Startups are collaborating with the government to create a sustainable EV ecosystem and accelerate the transition FinTech: A highly disrupted sector with over 87% adoption rate, witnessing around 6,386 startups catering to such diverse financial needs as insurtech, digital lending, cashless economy, wealth management and blockchain Job Creation: Recognized startups have generated over 1.034 million direct jobs, marking India’s entrepreneurial influence globally Technology: Startups’ foray into cutting-edge technologies is critically contributing to India’s $5-trillion economy vision Bilateral Trade: Startups are bolstering India’s exports, with software services exports hitting $156.7 billion in 2021-’22 Healthcare: Numerous innovative startups are addressing better patient management, data analysis and insurance claim management to boost the healthcare sector

Indian Startups Set the Course for 2047 Vision

India has emerged as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, a remarkable development that Prime Minister Modi believes will chart the nation’s course towards becoming a developed economy by 2047. As of December 31, 2023, official estimates indicate there are approximately 117,254 startups recognized by the DPIIT, including an estimated 110 unicorns. Collectively, these startups have significantly impacted the economy by contributing to the creation of over 1.24 million jobs.

Since its launch in January 2016, the government’s Startup India initiative has been dedicated to fostering a robust domestic startup ecosystem, encouraging innovation and facilitating investments in this space. DPIIT-recognized startups are eligible for various incentives under multiple schemes, such as the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS).

Notably, the SISFS, approved for four years starting in FY 2022 with a budget of ₹945 crore, aims to provide financial support to startups for such critical stages as proof of concept, prototype development, product testing, market entry and commercialization. This focused initiative highlights the government’s commitment to nurturing and enabling the startup ecosystem’s growth.

With its thriving startup culture, robust policy support and a vast talent pool, India is well-positioned to leverage its entrepreneurial dynamism as a key driver of economic growth, job creation and technological innovation in its journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

India’s Move Towards A Startup Revolution

Such new cutting-edge sectors as DeepTech, SpaceTech, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and EVs have broadened the horizons of India’s startup landscape. According to the Tracxn report, DeepTech witnessed a surge in funding, reaching $2.1 billion in 2022, while the EV industry attracted $4.8 billion in funding over the past decade.

On the other hand, SpaceTech has also gained traction after undergoing a transformative privatization phase. India currently ranks 7th in terms of funding within the global SpaceTech ecosystem. Funding in this sector reached $114.9 million in 2022 and $122.2 million in 2023, with continued growth anticipated.

India’s economic prospects are intricately intertwined with the success of its burgeoning startup ecosystem. The country’s economic outlook remains optimistic, with the IMF projecting an annual growth rate of 6.3% for 2023-’24. The government’s continuous support for the tech ecosystem is reaffirmed through such initiatives as tax incentives and the Drone Shakti Programme in the 2023 Budget.

The long-term prospects appear promising, with the IMF forecasting India’s economy to become the third-largest globally by 2027. An uptick in investment activity may be of expectation in the coming times as the global economy stabilizes, solidifying India’s standing as one of the top investment destinations for innovative and startup ventures across domains.

And, Finally, the Bottomline

Despite facing challenges, the future outlook for startups in India is extremely promising. The nation boasts several favourable factors conducive to entrepreneurship—a vast talent pool, supportive government policies and a rapidly growing economy. This fertile environment provides startups with the necessary ingredients to thrive.

While such hurdles as limited access to funding and a complex regulatory landscape persist, India is expected to continue producing successful startups that attract more investments in the coming years. The combination of its human capital advantages, economic dynamism, technological adoption and supportive ecosystem nurtures an entrepreneurial spirit primed for long-term growth.

With the right initiatives to address the existing challenges, India’s vibrant startup culture has the potential to drive innovation, create employment opportunities and emerge as a global entrepreneurial powerhouse, cementing the country’s position as a future economic superpower.