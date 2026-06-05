40 Million Iranians Face Absolute Poverty As The Regime’s Incompetence Fuels Explosive Anger – OpEd

By Shamsi Saadati

Iran’s economy has entered a dangerous new phase that temporary monetary manipulations can no longer mask. As the regime continues its destructive policies, runaway inflation is crushing Iranian households and widening the gap between income and living expenses.

According to the regime’s own Statistics Center, the consumer price index saw a massive jump, reaching 619.6 in April-May 2026, an 8.8% increase in just one month. The 12-month inflation rate has hit 53.9%, with point-to-point inflation reaching 77.2%. Point-to-point inflation for basic necessities has surged past 80%, with devastating spikes in everyday essentials: cooking oil (266%), red meat (175%), food (129.8%), vehicles (125%), and water, electricity, and fuel (95%).

Following the regime’s removal of the “preferred currency,” dairy prices have skyrocketed (the preferred currency is an artificial, heavily discounted dollar rate provided by the Central Bank strictly to selected importers). The state-run KhabarOnline website reported that milk prices jumped 137% over the last year, with raw milk prices increasing 29% in the past week alone. According to the Secretary of the Dairy Industries Association, a bag of milk now costs 840,000 rials, a bottle of milk is 980,000 rials, 400 grams of cheese is 2 million rials, and 2 kilograms of yogurt costs 2.3 million rials.

An Iranian worker earns roughly 160 million rials a month, making it extremely difficult to cover the minimum needs of their family.

A contracting economy and the 40-million poverty milestone

The regime’s failure to sustain productive industries is causing a massive economic contraction, forcing millions into absolute poverty. In a May 21, 2026 conference covered by the state-run Donya-e-Eqtesad daily on May 23, Hojjat Mirzaei, a faculty member at Allameh Tabatabai University, predicted that Iran’s economic growth in 2026 will plummet to between -8.8% and -10%.

Mirzaei warned that this severe economic contraction means 3.5 to 4.5 million more Iranians will be added to the impoverished population this year. Consequently, the population living under the poverty line is expected to cross the staggering milestone of 40 million people, meaning half the country will be caught in the trap of absolute poverty and unable to afford basic biological necessities.

The “working poor” and a paralyzed job market

The regime has so thoroughly decimated the economy that merely having a job no longer guarantees survival. Kowsar Yousefi, a faculty member at the Institute for Management and Planning Studies, noted a structural shift in Iran’s labor market, pointing to the expansion of the “working poor”—people who remain under the poverty line despite being employed.

Furthermore, the regime has completely failed at job creation. Hossein Rajabpour, head of the Saba Research Institute, revealed that only 57,000 jobs were created in the 2024–2025 calendar year. The duration of unemployment in Iran has also become a grueling ordeal. Yousefi highlighted that while unemployment lasts an average of 3 to 4 months in developed nations, in Iran, it stretches for 3 to 4 years.

The root cause and looming social explosion

While the regime attempts to blame external factors like recent military conflicts or naval blockades for the economic downturn, state-sanctioned economists admit the true root of the disaster is structural mismanagement. Mirzaei noted that recent wars acted only as a catalyst, exacerbating past destructive trends. Gholamreza Keshavarz Haddad, a professor at Sharif University of Technology, emphasized, “Even without the occurrence of war, Iran’s economy was in a critical situation.”

The deadly combination of hyperinflation, chronic unemployment, and collapsing incomes is rapidly transforming economic despair into explosive public anger. This looming threat is so severe that the regime’s Ministry of Intelligence issued an analytical security report on May 27, 2026, warning of the high potential for public outrage. As economic conditions continue to deteriorate, the Iranian people are being pushed to the breaking point, setting the stage for future uprisings against the corrupt establishment.