Bangladesh: Catholics Demand Justice For Church Attack 25 Years On

By UCA News

By Justin Gomes

(UCA News) — Catholics joined special prayers and renewed calls for justice as they marked the 25th anniversary of a deadly church bombing, considered one of the worst militant attacks on the Christian minority in Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

Catholics at the Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Baniarchar, Gopalganj district, attended a memorial Mass and paid tribute to the victims by placing flowers and lighting candles at their graves on June 3.

“After the Mass, we visited the graves and offered flowers and candles to honor their sacrifice,” Father David Gharami, the parish priest, told UCA News.

The priest said the attack continues to cast a shadow over the community, which remains frustrated by the lack of justice a quarter-century later.

“Our message extends beyond justice. We emphasize tolerance, respect and compassion. We denounce all forms of violence and extremism. We want to live in peace and harmony,” he said.

On June 3, 2001, a bomb exploded during Sunday Mass at the packed church, killing 10 Catholics and injuring about 50 others, most of them young people.

The attack was claimed by Harkat-ul-Jihad (HuJI), a banned Islamist militant group. The organization was founded by Mufti Abdul Hannan, a Bangladeshi militant who fought as a mujahideen in Afghanistan.

The bombing occurred during a period of rising militancy in Bangladesh, when extremist groups including HuJI and Jamaat-ul-Mujahidin Bangladesh (JMB) carried out attacks targeting secular activists, cultural institutions, Sufi shrines, members of the judiciary and government institutions.

The investigation into the church bombing has remained stalled, with frequent changes of investigating officers hindering progress.

Hannan, accused of masterminding a series of terrorist attacks that claimed about 100 lives, was arrested and prosecuted in several cases. He was executed in 2017 after being convicted in another deadly attack.

Among those killed in the church bombing was 19-year-old Rodrix Jetra.

His younger brother, Royal Jetra, who was 12 at the time, still mourns the loss.

“My elder brother was looking after our family after the death of our father. His death plunged our family into crisis,” Jetra, now 37, told UCA News.

He is among the parish youth who regularly visit and maintain the victims’ graves.

“All we hope is that such tragedies never happen again, anywhere,” he said.

The Bangladesh Christian Association (BCA), an interdenominational organization, issued a statement marking the anniversary and lamenting the delay in justice.

Association president Nirmol Rozario said Christians have organized rallies, candlelight processions and submitted memorandums to authorities over the years, but with little result.

“For 25 years we have been making the same demands for a proper investigation and justice, but nothing has happened,” Rozario told UCA News.

“Unfortunately, it appears the matter has not received the importance it deserves, which is extremely disappointing,” he said.

Roman Baroi, 30, who witnessed the aftermath of the attack, said the bombing devastated many families because most of the victims were young men and primary breadwinners.

“All 10 of those killed were young, and most of them were the sole earners in their families,” he told UCA News.

“Their deaths left their families in severe hardship. Many are surviving through farming or temporary work.”

Baroi said the prolonged delay in the judicial process has eroded public confidence that justice will ever be delivered.

“People have lost hope for justice, and the tragedy has left lifelong scars,” he said.

Father Mimmo Pietanza, an Italian missionary of the Society of St. Francis Xavier for Foreign Missions, was serving at the parish when the bombing occurred.

The 72-year-old priest described the attack as the most painful incident of his life.

He told UCA News that after the bombing he tirelessly pressed authorities to conduct a fair investigation and deliver justice, largely without success.

“Another major responsibility was to prevent possible unrest and reassure the frightened community,” he said.

“The lesson from such incidents is that patience, dialogue and peaceful coexistence are the most important things.”