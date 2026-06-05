Italian Bill On Nuclear Energy Progressing Through Parliament

By World Nuclear News

Italy’s lower house of parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, has approved a bill presented by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government paving the way for the country’s return to the use of nuclear energy.

In October last year, Italy’s Council of Ministers, at a meeting chaired by Meloni, approved for final consideration a bill delegating responsibility for the reintroduction of nuclear energy in the country to the government. The bill empowers the government to comprehensively regulate the introduction of ‘sustainable’ nuclear power, within the framework of European decarbonisation policies by 2050 and energy security objectives. The mandate includes, among other things, the development of a National Programme for Sustainable Nuclear Power, the establishment of an independent Nuclear Safety Authority, the strengthening of scientific and industrial research, the development of new skills, and the implementation of information and awareness campaigns.

The bill has now been passed by the Chamber of Deputies with 155 votes in favour, 86 against and eight abstentions.

The bill now goes to the upper house, the Senate, where the government expects the legislation to get final approval before the summer recess at the end of July. The implementing legislative decrees must be adopted within 12 months of the law’s entry into force.

Italy operated a total of four nuclear power plants starting in the early 1960s but decided to phase out nuclear power in a referendum that followed the 1986 Chernobyl accident. It closed its last two operating plants, Caorso and Trino Vercellese, in 1990.

In late March 2011, following the Fukushima Daiichi accident, the Italian government approved a moratorium of at least one year on construction of nuclear power plants in the country, which had been looking to restart its long-abandoned nuclear programme. In a poll held in June of that year, 94% of voters rejected the construction of any new nuclear reactors in Italy.

Since then, public opinion has become more favourable towards nuclear energy in the country and in May 2023, the Italian Parliament approved a motion to urge the government to consider incorporating nuclear power into the country’s energy mix. In September of that year, the first meeting was held of the National Platform for Sustainable Nuclear Power, set up by the government to define a time frame for the possible resumption of nuclear energy in Italy and identify opportunities for the country’s industrial chain already operating in the sector.