Kazakhstan Is Declared Direct Successor To Golden Horde: Does Astana Realize It Has Let The Genie Out Of The Bottle? – Analysis

By Akhas Tazhutov

The contemporary Kazakhstani discourse on the continuity of the Republic of Kazakhstan with respect to the Golden Horde (viewed through the prism of the Kazakh Khanate’s legacy) relies on two key arguments. First, the implication is that the Nogai Horde, which formed one of the fragments of the Golden Horde after its collapse, had the territory of modern Western Kazakhstan as its core. Second, it is understood that the thesis states that during the Great Troubles (1359–1380), the ancestors of the Kazakh khans participated in the struggle to restore the Horde, and that Urus Khan, the great-grandfather of Kerei and Janibek, controlled the Eastern Dasht-i Qipchaq and possessed Saray-Juk, Saray-Berke, and Khadzhi-Tarkhan, a course continued by his descendants. What can be said in this regard? What can be said in this regard

Such an assertion is based on a superficial analysis of the chronology of the Great Troubles and does not take into account the fundamental laws of steppe geopolitics, logistics, and intertribal conflict of the 14th and 15th centuries. Historical and critical analysis, combined with evidence from Persian and Turkic sources, demonstrates that Urus Khan’s short-lived successes on the Volga were not a matter of “control”, but rather a geopolitical gamble doomed to failure. The Urusid dynasty (the ancestors of the Kazakh khans) stood no chance of establishing a foothold in the Volga region and was naturally pushed to the far periphery by the more consolidated and powerful Nogai military machine.

Geographical Determinism and the Backbone of the Golden Horde

To understand the illusory nature of Urus Khan’s control over Saray-Berke (Saray) and Khadzhi-Tarkhan (Astrakhan), one must examine the map of the empire’s trade and nomadic routes. The backbone of the Golden Horde was the axis running from the Lower Volga through the Ustyurt Corridor to the Lower Amu Darya (Khwarazm). It was this specific route that connected the imperial capital of Saray with the empire’s wealthiest sedentary agricultural region. The events of the late 14th century, directly tied to this axis, effectively triggered a radical geopolitical reconfiguration across the entire expanse from the Altai to the Danube.

This primarily concerns the Golden Horde’s loss of control over this vital axis and Khwarazm. What unfolded then—albeit perhaps on a slightly smaller scale- closely mirrors the events set in motion within the Socialist Bloc and the USSR following the 1986 oil price collapse. The only difference was that the subsequent disintegration of the Golden Horde spanned decades, whereas that of the so-called Eastern Bloc and the Soviet Union took a mere few years. In both instances, an economic shock (Timur’s destruction of the caravan routes in the former, and the collapse of energy prices in the latter) stripped the central authority of its most critical asset: the resources required to buy the loyalty of the local nobility and to maintain the apparatus of military-political control. Yet, while the sheer inertia of vast expanses prolonged the agony of the Great Horde until the mid-15th century, the economic bankruptcy of the center in the industrial era led to the instantaneous dismantling of the entire political structure.

The Return of Eurasian Logistics: From Peter I to the “North-South” Corridor

Yet, there is an important point to be made in this regard. Economic geography, unlike political geography, is far less susceptible to change. In the early 18th century, Russia – having conquered Astrakhan under Ivan the Terrible and spent decades developing the Volga region – simultaneously grew interested in establishing control over the Lower Volga – Ustyurt Corridor – Lower Amu Darya (Khwarazm) axis. This is where the crux of the matter likely lies.

Peter the Great realized the very same truth that the khans of the Golden Horde had once grasped: control over the Volga Delta (Astrakhan) yields no windfall profits without control over the Central Asian continuation of the route. However, the technological limitations of the 18th century – namely the absence of railways, steamships, and deep-well drilling – did not yet allow Russia to logistically “glue” the Ustyurt Corridor together and subjugate Khwarazm. Consequently, this process took another century and a half, culminating in General Kaufman’s campaigns in the second half of the 19th century. Today, amid Russia’s large-scale geopolitical pivot to the East and South, the Lower Volga – Ustyurt – Central Asia axis is once again acquiring paramount importance for Moscow. This manifests in the eastern branch of the “North–South” International Transport Corridor (INSTC), which almost perfectly duplicates the ancient structural framework of Golden Horde time.

Thus, history has come full circle. The Golden Horde flourished as long as the Volga – Ustyurt – Khwarazm – South Asia link functioned. The USSR collapsed when its resource-based integration with the West faltered. Today, by constructing the “North–South” corridor, contemporary Russia is effectively forced to restore that very same medieval Eurasian logistics network – the geopolitical significance of which was understood by both the Golden Horde khans and Peter the Great.

The Geopolitical Pivot of the Ustyurt: From Edigu to the Khivan Campaign of 1717

Yet another point warrants close attention. In the late 14th century, the precise role played by the Nogais and their leader, Edigu, decisively predetermined the Golden Horde’s defeat in its struggle against Timur’s empire for control over Khwarazm. Initially, they aligned themselves with Tokhtamysh, whom they viewed as “one of their own” – given that he was the son of Mangyshlak’s ruler – and who fought against the khan of the Golden Horde with Timur’s backing. Later, however, once Tokhtamysh established himself in the Golden Horde and attempted to reclaim Khwarazm (which had previously broken away from Saray only to be conquered by the ruler of Samarkand), Edigu definitively sided with Timur. Edigu and his Manghits (Nogais) were the very force that controlled the Ustyurt. Once this force turned its back on the Golden Horde, Saray was left with virtually no real resources to stake a claim to Khwarazm.

Centuries later, during the Khivan Expedition of 1717, the descendants of the Nogai Horde found themselves on opposite sides of the barricades. While Astrakhan Nogais and Yurt Tatars made up a portion of the irregular cavalry within Prince Alexander Bekovich-Cherkassky’s 4,000-strong corps, Western Kazakhs accounted for up to a third of the Khivan khan’s forces. In alliance with the Turkmens, it was this Kazakh cavalry that played the decisive role in wearing down, routing, and subsequently annihilating the Russian expedition. In this historical episode, the descendants of the Nogai Horde clashed in a deadly combat against one another. The Astrakhan Nogais led the Russian army forward as guides, while the Western Kazakhs – in whose ethnic genesis the Nogai component was paramount – acted alongside the Turkmens as Central Asia’s shield, utterly destroying the expeditionary force.

Why was the weakest of the Central Asian states the last to submit?

For the next 150 years, Russia persisted in its efforts to establish control over this specific realm – the closest of the three Central Asian monarchies to the Lower Volga and, consequently, to the Russian heartland. The supreme irony of history was that the Khanate of Khiva (historically Khwarazm), despite being the least populous and economically weakest of the three Central Asian states, was the very last to submit to the Russian Empire. By 1873, Russia had not only subjugated the rest of the region but had also established a fully functioning administrative apparatus under the Governor-Generalship of Turkestan. Nevertheless, an unprecedented military operation was launched against an already weakened Khiva, as the Russian command struck from four different directions along converging lines. The final chapter of this campaign was written by the Governor-General of Turkestan himself, K. P. Kaufman, who personally accepted the unconditional surrender of the khanate’s ruler, Muhammad Rahim Khan II. Thus, the weakest state in the region at the time fell under the immense weight of a colossal military machine, orchestrated by a man who already governed most of Central Asia directly from his office in Tashkent.

The traditional explanation for why Khiva was the last to fall typically rests on two arguments: the impassability of the Ustyurt Plateau and the fierce resistance of the Turkmen tribes. Yet, do these arguments hold up under factual scrutiny? While the environmental and climatic conditions were undeniably harsh, claiming they were insurmountable is a historical oversimplification. One need only recall that as early as 1717, Prince Bekovich-Cherkassky’s detachment successfully crossed these barren lands to reach the oasis. As for the second stereotype – regarding the exclusive role of the Yomut Turkmen as Khiva’s impenetrable shield on its northern frontiers – it completely ignores the actual ethnopolitical landscape of the region. By the second half of the 18th century, the Turkmen population had effectively been driven out of Mangyshlak and the Ustyurt by the nomads of the Younger Zhuz. For those among the latter who wished to distance themselves from the Russian Empire and its dictates, or who raised rebellions against Tsarist rule (such as Syrym Datov, Isatay Taimanov, Makhambet Utemisov, Eset Kotibarov, and Dosan Tazhiyev), the Ustyurt provided strategic depth, while the Khanate of Khiva served as their primary rear base. Until the advent of aviation and all-terrain motor vehicles in the 20th century, neither the Russian Empire nor the subsequent Soviet regime could fully control the interior of the Ustyurt. Tsarist commanders could draw borders on maps, erect fortifications on the Caspian coast (such as Fort Alexandrovsky), or maintain the Orenburg Line to the north, but the Ustyurt’s vast interior – spanning a couple hundred thousand square kilometers – remained a “gray zone”. Effective Russian jurisdiction there simply did not, and could not, exist.

Thus, the best recourse was to reach an understanding with those who held real control over it. Yet even this was not a foolproof solution. These people might recognize Russian authority one day, only for the Khanate of Khiva to turn them against it the next. Consequently, the Russian Empire could only tip the scales in its favor by fully subjugating the state. This was precisely why, in 1873, it launched a massive, concentric campaign. The conquest of Khiva and its transformation into a Russian proctectorate fundamentally altered the landscape. Even so, Russian experts subsequently insisted that instead of forcing a radical overhaul of the traditional way of life of the Karakum and Ustyurt nomads – who had previously caused severe difficulties for the Russian military machine -the state should adopt a policy aimed at turning them into “their own people” for the empire. General Mikhail Skobelev, when discussing strategy for a future war with Germany, proposed recruiting 20,000 to 30,000 Teke Turkmen from Akhal and Merv into the ranks of the Russian army, calling them “the finest cavalry in the world” along with 6,000 to 10,000 Adais [one of the most famous tribal groups of the West Kazakhs, whose historical past is most closely intertwined with the legacy of the Nogai Horde] and Kyrgyz [Kazakhs], characterizing them as “excellent horsemen” (V. Masalsky, Skobelev: A Historical Portrait, Andreev Flag Publishing, 1998).

Separate Adai Cavalry Brigade as reminiscent of an age of Edigu’s chavalry which controlled the Ustyurt in Golden Horde time

During the First World War, the famous Teke Cavalry Regiment was formed, composed entirely of Turkmen volunteers. In the early days of the White Movement, these Teke horsemen served as the personal escort for its leader, General Lavr Kornilov. In the summer of 1919, General P. N. Wrangel’s Caucasian Army – operating as part of the Armed Forces of South Russia (AFSR) – reached the coast of the Caspian Sea and the Volga Delta, advancing on Astrakhan from the west. The White command sought to establish a land bridge to General V. S. Tolstov’s Separate Ural Army, which was operating on the eastern bank of the Volga from the direction of Guryev. Under these circumstances, the Commander-in-Chief of the AFSR, General A. I. Denikin, ordered to form the Separate Adai Cavalry Brigade out of Kazakh volunteers, on the eastern Caspian coast, and to entrust it with this task of conducting military operations on the Mangyshlak Peninsula and in the lower reaches of the Volga. And what is remarkable is the following. The brigade was meant to secure the strategic routes across the Ustyurt Plateau by guarding the Caspian coastline and thwarting Red Army attempts to break through from Astrakhan to Turkestan – thereby controlling the very same Lower Volga – Ustyurt – Khwarazm axis known since the days of the Golden Horde. However, due to the swiftly changing operational environment in the autumn of 1919, a massive Red Army counteroffensive, and the subsequent retreat of the White forces, the full deployment of the Adai Brigade was never completed. Most of the Adais simply returned to their auls, taking their weapons with them. Remarkably, the steppe guerrilla warfare skills and the arms acquired in 1919 were seemingly later used by the Adaisagainst the Soviet regime. This very region became the epicenter of the powerful anti-Soviet Adai Uprising of 1929–1932. But that is a story for another time.

The fact that, at the height of the Civil War, the AFSR command attempted to seize control of the eastern Caspian from its headquarters in Taganrog – virtually on the shores of the northern Black Sea – reaffirms the existence of an immutable economic and geographic matrix. For centuries, this very matrix dictated the fates of nations and the outcomes of wars during eras of monumental geopolitical upheaval. The historical paradox lies in the fact that, half a millennium later, the warring factions intuitively sought to revive the ancient Golden Horde axis of the Lower Volga, the Ustyurt Corridor, and Khwarazm to achieve their strategic objectives. Had the Whites succeeded in establishing effective control over this route, the result would have been coupled with the then British presence in Krasnovodsk and Baku to potentially alter the entire trajectory of the situation in post-Tsarist Russia.

The Caspian Axis and Information Probing

A century has passed, political regimes and ideologies have shifted, yet the geopolitical map of Eurasia remains unaltered. In today’s reality, the ancient transit hub traversing the Ustyurt Plateau is once again acquiring colossal significance for the future of Russia – this time within the framework of the global megaproject known as the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC). Securing uninterrupted transit to the Persian Gulf and India demands that Moscow maintain strategic stability and long-term control over the Caspian region. It is precisely through the prism of these sweeping transport ambitions that the old sub-ethnic question takes on a whole new dimension.

Certain Russian media outlets and pundits have repeatedly attempted to bring the sub-ethnic identity of the Adais in the Manghystau Province to the forefront, testing the waters regarding their potential autonomization from Astana. Notable examples of this information probing include high-profile publications spanning different years – from the 2013 article “The Younger Zhuz: Will a New State Emerge on the Shores of the Caspian?” (Lenta.ru) to a recent expert claim asserting that “if the Lesser Zhuz wishes to separate in some way, [Russia] should not stand in its way” (Versia.ru, 2025).

Can such publications and statements be dismissed as mere journalistic amateurism or the personal opinions of individual pundits? There is no clear-cut answer to this question. What is known for certain, however, is the following. Back in 2013, Abai.kz, a Kazakh media outlet, responded to Pyotr Bologov’s article “The Younger Zhuz: Will a New State Emerge on the Shores of the Caspian?” with a piece titled “Aidos SARYM: ‘Western Separatism’ is Utter Nonsense!”.

The editorial preface to that material noted: “The article reprinted here by ‘D’ from the Russian portal bears the political-engineering hallmark of specialized institutes, or perhaps even intelligence agencies. Is this indeed the case? We discuss this with the well-known Kazakh political scientist, Aidos Sarym”. Sarym offered an unequivocal reply: “Of course. It would be naive to assume that the publication of Pyotr Bologov’s article is a mere coincidence”.

The subsequent course of events lent this indirect debate a completely different political weight. In January 2021, Aidos Sarym was elected as a deputy to the Mazhilis – the lower house of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan – of the 7th convocation, and in March 2023, of the 8th convocation. Soon after, it became known through his own statements that he had been officially declared ‘persona non grata in Russia until 2070’ and ‘held an FSB notification warning that crossing the border’ could risk ‘criminal prosecution carrying a prison sentence of up to seven years’. How exactly one should interpret this story remains an open question. What appears telling is that when another Russian pundit made an equally provocative statement in a 2025 versia.ru publication – asserting that ‘if the Lesser Zhuz wishes to separate in some way, [Russia] should not stand in its way’ – not a single prominent public figure in Kazakhstan chose to comment on it. Such is the visible dynamic.

Within these coordinates, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent official statement that Kazakhstan is the direct heir to the Golden Horde s, on the one hand, appears not as an abstract historical excursion, but rather as a systemic geopolitical response. At a time when the economic and geographic matrix of Eurasia once again demands predictability along the eastern Caspian routes of Russia’s projected INSTC, and the media landscape is rattled by provocative publications regarding the potential ‘separation’ of the Younger Zhuz – centered on the Mangystau Peninsula and the Ustyurt Plateau – Astana is seizing the strategic initiative. Proclaiming the Golden Horde succession extends Kazakh statehood back by eight centuries, transforms the Caspian and the Ustyurt from vulnerable peripheries into the historic core of a nation, and erects a formidable symbolic shield against any attempts to revive scenarios of post-Tsarist or post-Soviet fragmentation.

Golden Horde Shield and Nogai Trap: How History Became the Ultimate Strategic Frontier

Yet, on the other hand, the paradox of this symbolic standoff lies in the fact that Russia is capable of effortlessly outmaneuvering Astana on purely historiographical grounds, without even resorting to political or economic pressure. Whether it will limit itself to this alone is another matter entirely. Russian academia possesses an unparalleled archival foundation and compelling counterarguments. By pointing out that the key economic hubs of the Ulus of Jochi (Kazan, Astrakhan, and Siberia) are today located within the Russian Federation, while the direct nomadic heritage of the eastern Caspian and the Ustyurt belonged to the Nogai Horde for centuries, Moscow can easily deconstruct Astana’s monopoly over the historical narrative. It is precisely the Nogai factor that represents the greatest vulnerability in the Kazakh concept. And here is why. From the standpoint of strict ethnography and geography, following the collapse of the Golden Horde, the steppe zone of Western Kazakhstan, the Lower Volga, and the Ustyurt Plateau – the very region inhabited by the Adais – was controlled not so much by the then-emerging Kazakh ethnos as by the Nogai Horde. Since roughly 2015, Russian historiography has actively begun to differentiate the population of these three sub-regions from the broader Kazakh populace. Within this scholarly trend, they are viewed as direct descendants of the Nogais and, consequently, as the historically autochthonous (indigenous) population not only of the Caspian steppes but also of the adjacent regions within Russia itself. In the Russian perception, such an approach fundamentally distinguishes them from the Kazakhs of the Middle and Senior Zhuzes. Thus, it can be argued that this historiographical tool – whether deliberately or spontaneously – has already been set in motion for prospective application. In tandem with this trend, Russian media outlets and political observers have, for quite some time, systematically brought separatist rhetoric to the fore regarding Western Kazakhstan, constructing multiple historical and economic rationales to support it.

Against this prepared backdrop, Astana’s official challenge in declaring itself the direct successor to the Golden Horde risks transforming latent media pressure into a scenario of outright geopolitical one. By exposing the Caspian region’s “Nogai vulnerability”, Moscow gains the ideal pretext to pivot from passive observation to the proactive shaping of a new reality. In a worst-case scenario for Kazakhstan, the external actors could give the narrative of “Nogai origin” – formed through the historiographical tool – a socio-political momentum through triggering mechanisms of ‘controlled chaos’ in Manghystau.

Tokayev’s statement effectively legitimizes, in the eyes of external players, the right to redivide the Horde inheritance. In this arena, Russia’s positions are inherently stronger – backed by its possession of Kazan, Astrakhan, and Siberia, and now reinforced by the heritage of the Nogai Horde, to which, as Russian commentators currently assert, the Kazakhs “have absolutely no connection”.

Does official Astana realize that by attempting to raise the stakes in this symbolic dispute and erecting a Horde shield against Russian imperial ambitions, it has, in fact, let the genie out of the bottle? In trying to stitch together a national myth, Kazakhstan’s central government has, with its own will, activated a tectonic fault line of profound historical contradictions. At the slightest tremor from the outside, this highly volatile zone – which at times remains hidden – can transform the ancient historical axis in the eastern Caspian into a focal point of the highest geopolitical tension. This takes on particular significance when one considers that along the longitudinal vertical from the Arctic to the Indian Ocean, this region currently remains, in essence, the only strategic sector not under the direct control of any global power.