Spain’s Interior Minister Denies Interfering In Corruption Probes

By EurActiv

By Inés Fernández-Pontes

(EurActiv) — Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the Spanish interior minister, has denied any political interference with an elite police investigation into the corruption scandals that are rocking Spain’s ruling Socialists.

Speaking in Luxembourg on Thursday ahead of an EU meeting, Marlaska insisted he was unaware of alleged interference by top Civil Guard police commanders regarding the force’s investigative unit, known as UCO.

“I have not been aware of any such interference, and if I had been, I would not have tolerated it. What I do know, I repeat, is the complete integrity of the director of the Civil Guard,” he added.

The UCO, a small, specialised elite unit has been handling major graft probes into Pedro Sánchez, the prime minister, political allies and inner circle – including his wife and brother.

Last week, its offices raided the Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) headquarters in Madrid, in the latest blow to an already embattled party struggling to contain escalating corruption scandals.

The operation, ordered by Spain’s top criminal court, thrust into the spotlight a months-long secret judicial investigation into, what one judge described as,“a plot aimed at undermining the legal proceedings involving this ruling party”.

At the heart of the alleged conspiracy is senior PSOE figure and Sánchez ally, Santos Cerdán – currently under investigation for corruption in the public works sector in a separate case – and another former regional Socialist official, Leire Díez, who allegedly sought compromising information on judges, prosecutors, and UCO agents, investigating the prime minister’s inner circle.

The publication of excerpts from the so-called “Leire Díez case” by local media revealed she had met at least three times with Civil Guard chief Mercedes González, a PSOE official directly appointed by Marlaska, to press for an internal investigation in the militarised body against its own agents.

Last week during the raids, UCO officers also entered one of the Civil Guard’s own headquarters to seize to collect disciplinary files apparently opened against other officers investigating the PSOE.

Another politically-appointed top Civil Guard official, according to court proceedings, told UCO agents to “ponerse de perfil”, or ”look the other way” and be less “proactive,” particularly when handling high-profile political graft cases, especially the then judicial investigation into the prime minister’s brother, David Sánchez.

The premier’s brother is now facing trial together with a PSOE regional leader in the western Extremadura region on charges including influence peddling.

“Security forces and groups, Police and Civil Guard, are investigating with full freedom, as it cannot be any other way,” Marlaska concluded.