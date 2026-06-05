U.S. Seeks To Expand Military Presence In Greenland

By Sentry

The United States is negotiating with Denmark for access to three more bases in Greenland —including two the U.S. once operated — to bolster its Arctic capabilities. The U.S. wants to expand defense areas established by Copenhagen in a 1951 agreement, the Stars and Stripes newspaper reported. Denmark controls the semiautonomous territory.

U.S. Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander of U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), told the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) in March 2026 that a greater presence in Greenland is a necessity because of rising threats in the region. “The need there is very real,” Gen. Guillot said.

The U.S. operates one base in Greenland: Pituffik Space Base. The installation has contributed to U.S. operations for decades and the military once called it Thule Air Force Base.

“What we have now is access to Pituffik … at the northern part of Greenland, which gives us some of the fighter and tanker capability and a lot of space capability, but we don’t have a permanent presence for [special operation forces] and then we don’t have a permanent presence for some of the maritime capabilities that I need,” Gen. Guillot told the SASC, according to the military news website Task & Purpose.

The U.S. military is looking at the towns of Narsarsuaq, which has a deepwater port, and Kangerlussuaq, which has a runway capable of handling large aircraft, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Teresa Meadows, a USNORTHCOM spokesperson, said in an April 2026 report by the New York Times newspaper. The U.S. used both bases during World War II and the Cold War but relinquished Narsarsuaq in the 1950s and Kangerlussuaq in the 1990s, the Times reported. The U.S. expansions would be the first in decades.

“I’m working with our department and others to try to develop more ports, more airfields, which leads to more options for our secretary [of war] and for the president, should we need them up in the Arctic,” Gen. Guillot said, according to Stars and Stripes. Gen. Guillot told the SASC that talks with Denmark and Greenland have been positive. “They’ve been very, very supportive partners,” he said.

A 1951 defense agreement and a 2004 update provided “sweeping military access in Greenland” to the U.S. military, according to a January 2026 Times report. The agreement allows it to construct, install, maintain and operate military bases across Greenland, house personnel and control landings, takeoffs, anchorages, moorings, movements, and operation of ships, aircraft and waterborne craft, the Times reported.

“We don’t really need a new treaty. It’s very comprehensive, and it’s frankly very favorable to our operations or potential operations in Greenland,” Gen. Guillot told the SASC, according to the Times.

Gen. Guillot said the U.S. wants to establish new capabilities in Greenland to support future U.S. technology and defend against Arctic threats, according to Stars and Stripes. They include:

Space systems to enable the Golden Dome missile defense shield.

Infrastructure for fighters and tankers to be the “first line of defense” against cruise missiles launched from the Arctic.

Ports to support U.S. special operations forces and the U.S. Navy.

“We’re very well established in Canada and Alaska and having more capability along what I call the 2 o’clock approach would be key,” Gen. Guillot said, referring to Greenland’s location in the eastern Arctic, according to Stars and Stripes.

The U.S. and Danish militaries maintain a strong relationship, Guillot told the SASC. The U.S. included Denmark for the first time in its annual Noble Defender air-defense exercise with Canada in 2026 and partnered with Danish forces for Arctic Edge, an exercise that took place in Alaska and Greenland, according to Stars and Stripes. “I want to show that we are a valued partner, and we can be trusted, and I think we’ve been very successful in that,” Gen. Guillot said.