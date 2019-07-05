Celtic To Swoop For Zenit’s Sardar Azmoun

By Tasnim News Agency

Celtic, who expressed its interest in signing Sardar Azmoun from last year, is close to sign the Iranian Messi.

The Scottish side’s long-awaited switch is ever going to happen, it’s now.

According to The Herald, Zenit St Petersburg is planning a £9 million bid for Celtic’s enigmatic midfielder Tom Rogic.

The Russian champion will have to do a lot better than that however, with Celtic demanding closer to £15 million for the former Central Coast Mariners starlet.

Offering Azmoun as part of the deal, however, might be enough to twist Celtic’s arm.

The 24-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career after swapping Rubin Kazan for Zenit, netting 17 times in all competitions including three in four Europa League matches.

A clinical finisher with a fearsome leap, Azmoun looks every inch the natural-born goalscorer Celtic has needed since Moussa Dembele left for Lyon. If Zenit is willing to offer Azmoun for Rogic, the Hoops might just have to bite their hands off.