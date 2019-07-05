Celtic To Swoop For Zenit’s Sardar Azmoun
Celtic, who expressed its interest in signing Sardar Azmoun from last year, is close to sign the Iranian Messi.
The Scottish side’s long-awaited switch is ever going to happen, it’s now.
According to The Herald, Zenit St Petersburg is planning a £9 million bid for Celtic’s enigmatic midfielder Tom Rogic.
The Russian champion will have to do a lot better than that however, with Celtic demanding closer to £15 million for the former Central Coast Mariners starlet.
Offering Azmoun as part of the deal, however, might be enough to twist Celtic’s arm.
The 24-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career after swapping Rubin Kazan for Zenit, netting 17 times in all competitions including three in four Europa League matches.
A clinical finisher with a fearsome leap, Azmoun looks every inch the natural-born goalscorer Celtic has needed since Moussa Dembele left for Lyon. If Zenit is willing to offer Azmoun for Rogic, the Hoops might just have to bite their hands off.
