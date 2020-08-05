Dr. Martin Luther King’s Niece Criticizes Obama For Divisive John Lewis Eulogy – OpEd

By Jim Kouri

Earlier this week, Barack Obama turned the John Lewis eulogy into an opportunity to attack President Trump. Alveda King, the niece of Martin Luther King Jr., blasted Obama for this.

“I guess we should have expected that the left, including President Obama, would take that occasion for a political moment,” Alveda King said while being interviewed by “Fox & Friends.” “They’ll grab at any opportunity, that’s to be understood.”

“I’ve chosen not to politicize the death of Congressman Lewis, but remember him as a peaceful, nonviolent warrior, and encourage everyone to resolve our conflicts peacefully. However, President Obama, with wordplay, took us back to the 1960s. That was a time when segregation was still on the books, segregation was still legal, and those in power, some of them were trying to enforce that and keep that.

“Today when the National Guard goes in or state troopers, they are trying to protect the people of America in every community and to save lives and protect people. There is a totally distinct difference. Also implying without calling any names— he was very clever not to call any names saying that there was an effort to undermine the voting process, you know.

“Actually, President Trump is saying, people, please pay attention, we do want you to vote, use your absentee ballots, go to the polls. He’s even encouraged, you know, people to be poll watchers and poll workers and that kind of thing. President Trump is not trying to suppress the vote,” the pro-life warrior said.

She continued, “We do want people to vote safely, and we need the voting process to be fair, and so to politicize the funeral of a peaceful warrior— I mean, I guess they grabbed at an opportunity to be political.”

She makes some great points. It was a funeral meant to pay tribute to John Lewis. Instead, Obama focused on ripping President Trump, said Mike Vance of the Daily Patriot Report