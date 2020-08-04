IRGC Chief Says Iran Craving Revenge For Soleimani’s Blood

By Tasnim News Agency

The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said taking revenge on the assassins of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani has become an aspiration of Iran.

In remarks at the opening of an exhibition in Tehran on Tuesday، Major General Hossein Salami said the enemies hold the mistaken belief that martyrdom of great Iranian figures would halt the Islamic Revolution’s progress.

“Martyrdom is the driving engine of the resistance’s power and defense of the great Iranian nation and other Muslim nations،” he said.

The commander added that the bright path initiated by General Soleimani continues to develop more rapidly after his martyrdom. “Revenge for the blood of martyr Soleimani has become an aspiration. We move ahead with aspirations.”

The IRGC commander said Iran will not only take revenge for the American assassination of Lt. General Soleimani، but also will accomplish the mission to liberate al-Quds (Jerusalem) and expel the enemies of Islam from Muslim countries.

In a meeting with Iraq’s prime minister in July، Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei warned the United States that Iran will definitely reciprocate the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani.

The Leader underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran will never forget the American assassination of the top commander in Iraq and “it will definitely deal the reciprocal blow to Americans.”

On January 3، a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani، former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The attack — that also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis، the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group، along with several others— came while General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.