Spain Extends Social Protection Measures Adopted During Pandemic Until October 31

By Eurasia Review

Spain’s Council of Ministers has approved the extension until October 31, of the so-called “social shield” measures that were due to expire on 9 August.

The Minister for Territorial Policy and Government Spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, underlined the commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in the area of energy supplies, housing protection and care for victims of gender violence.

Among the prolonged measures are the guarantee of water, electricity and natural gas supply, as well as the protection of vulnerable consumers against interruption of electricity supply and through obtaining the social bonus for electricity.

Services for the protection and assistance to victims of gender-based violence will continue to be considered essential.

In relation to housing, protection measures will remain in force until October 31 for vulnerable households facing eviction proceedings from their usual residence, including those not arising from rental contracts when there are dependent persons, victims of violence against women or dependent minors.

The deadline for requesting the moratorium or partial remission of rent, when the lessor is a large landlord or public entity, is also extended, as are the housing rental contracts that can benefit from the extraordinary extension of 6 months, under the same terms and conditions as the contract in force.

The application for compensation to landlords and owners of housing affected by the extraordinary suspension provided for in the aforementioned Royal Decree-Law 11/2020, may be submitted until November 30.