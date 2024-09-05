Beyond The Bill: India’s Rape Culture And The Illusion Of Justice – OpEd

By Debashis Chakrabarti

The Aparajita Bill, a recent legislative measure in West Bengal, India, represents a superficial attempt to address the nation’s endemic problem of sexual violence. While the bill’s provisions for swift justice and severe punishments may provide a semblance of action, they fail to penetrate the deep-seated cultural and social structures that perpetuate rape culture.

The bill’s preoccupation with punitive measures, culminating in the death penalty, is a misguided approach. It betrays a desire for vengeance rather than a sincere commitment to addressing the underlying causes of the problem. The illusory justice afforded by such measures is a hollow triumph, masking the systemic deficiencies that enable such crimes to occur.

Moreover, the bill’s fast-track justice system, while intended to expedite the legal process, can have unintended consequences. Victims may be forced to relive their trauma through multiple testimonies and cross-examinations, potentially exacerbating their psychological distress. A truly victim-centered approach would prioritize their well-being and ensure that the legal process is not a secondary source of trauma.

The legislation, framed as a response to rising public anger over rampant sexual violence, mirrors India’s broader punitive trend, highlighted by the 2020 Criminal Procedure Act, which also imposed harsher penalties for sexual crimes. But beyond the populist posturing and the rhetoric of justice lies a far more sinister truth.

The Argument for Life and Death Sentences

Supporters of the bill claim that stringent penalties are the only viable deterrents in a country where sexual violence has become an epidemic. Reports of rapes, assaults, and brutal murders flood Indian media daily, creating a sense of lawlessness and moral decay. Proponents argue that capital punishment would send a strong signal to potential offenders, instilling fear and preventing future crimes.

Politically, this is a convenient position. With every brutal rape that shocks the nation, politicians tap into public outrage, promising harsher punishments as if death itself could serve as a panacea for social injustice. The bill reflects the state’s desperate attempt to assert control over a society in which the judicial system is widely seen as ineffective and impotent in protecting women.

The Human Rights Dilemma: Is Capital Punishment Justifiable?

However, capital punishment, as the bill proposes, is nothing more than state-sanctioned violence dressed up as justice. The death penalty is not a deterrent—research across the globe, particularly in the United States, consistently shows that crime rates are not significantly lower in states where capital punishment exists. Instead, the death penalty serves as a form of symbolic justice, appeasing public anger without addressing the structural causes of sexual violence.

Moreover, the death penalty raises profound ethical questions. In a country where police investigations are frequently botched, where the judiciary is slow and politically compromised, and where corruption runs rampant, how can the state guarantee that innocent people are not wrongly executed? The irreversible nature of capital punishment means that judicial errors cannot be rectified, rendering it an ethical minefield in any society, but especially in one with as flawed a legal system as India’s.

To further compound the issue, India’s use of the death penalty would violate its commitments to international human rights norms. Capital punishment is increasingly viewed as a barbaric relic, a violation of the right to life, and a tool of authoritarian regimes rather than democratic societies. It is an act of political violence, reinforcing the power of the state rather than delivering any meaningful justice to victims of sexual violence.

Rape Culture and the Socio-Political Fabric of India

At its core, the Aparajita Bill fails to address the systemic roots of sexual violence in India. The persistence of rape culture is deeply embedded in the socio-political and cultural framework of the country. Centuries of patriarchal domination, caste hierarchies, and entrenched misogyny have normalized the commodification and subjugation of women. The bill’s punitive measures are a superficial attempt to address a much deeper and more pervasive issue.

In India, women are still viewed as property, their worth often tied to their ‘purity’ and ‘obedience’—concepts rooted in the Brahminical belief system that permeates much of Indian society. Caste hierarchies play a crucial role in perpetuating sexual violence, particularly against lower-caste women who are disproportionately targeted as part of the social and political assertion of dominance by upper-caste men. This violence is not incidental but structural, embedded in the economic and social inequalities that stratify Indian society.

The language used in textbooks, media, and public discourse further entrenches this violence, portraying women as passive victims while valorizing male aggression and sexual dominance. This psycho-linguistic conditioning ensures that rape is not merely a criminal act but a reflection of India’s deeply ingrained cultural misogyny. It is the manifestation of a society that dehumanizes women, stripping them of autonomy, reducing them to objects of male desire and control.

The Male Gaze and Gender Inequality

The male gaze—that pervasive and deeply rooted objectification of women—permeates Indian society, from Bollywood films to everyday street interactions. In this gaze, women are reduced to their physicality, to be ogled, controlled, and dominated. This is not merely a cultural phenomenon; it is a political one. The male gaze reinforces the structures of patriarchy that enable sexual violence to persist.

Gender discrimination and economic inequality further exacerbate this issue. Women in India are not only disadvantaged socially but economically as well, with little access to resources, education, or legal support. This economic disparity limits their ability to seek justice or protection. In a country where a rape occurs every 16 minutes, according to government statistics, the systemic failure to empower women economically and politically is a direct cause of the epidemic of sexual violence.

The Political-Economy of Rape

Rape in India is not just an individual crime; it is a political act. It is a tool of control, a mechanism through which patriarchy and caste dominance are maintained. The political economy of rape is tied to the broader structures of oppression that govern Indian society. The subjugation of women, particularly lower-caste women, serves to reinforce existing power hierarchies.

The state’s response—more laws, harsher penalties—does nothing to challenge these structures. Instead, the Aparajita Bill serves as a distraction from the real issues. By focusing on punishment, the state avoids addressing the socio-economic and cultural reforms that are desperately needed to combat rape culture. Laws are necessary but insufficient. Without tackling the root causes of sexual violence—poverty, caste, patriarchy, and economic inequality—no amount of punitive legislation will ever succeed.

A Symbolic Gesture or a Step Toward Fascism?

At its heart, the Aparajita Bill is more about state power than justice. By imposing the death penalty, the Indian government is not addressing the needs of its citizens but asserting its control over them. The bill is a symptom of a broader trend toward authoritarianism, where the state increasingly uses violence to maintain order. Rather than fostering a society of equality and justice, this bill reinforces a regime of fear.

The risk is clear: the more the state relies on violent measures to address social issues, the closer India moves toward fascism. The death penalty is not a tool of justice; it is a tool of oppression. It is a reminder that the state, not the individual, holds the ultimate power over life and death.

Justice Beyond Retribution

The Aparajita Bill, far from being a solution, is a dangerous precedent. It feeds into a culture of state violence and fails to address the systemic roots of rape culture in India. The death penalty does not deter crime, nor does it offer justice. Real justice can only be achieved through the dismantling of patriarchal structures, economic reform, and the empowerment of women.

What India needs is not more executions but a comprehensive effort to address the socio-cultural, economic, and political foundations of sexual violence. The global community must pay attention: this is not just a legal issue, but a human rights crisis that demands urgent action.