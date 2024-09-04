Can You Identify The New Threat Attracting Gen Z To Nicotine Use?

By Eurasia Review

About half of adults can identify cigarettes and e-cigarettes, but just one in four would recognize oral nicotine pouches, and these easily available products are growing increasingly popular among teens and young adults, according to a recent study commissioned by The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute(OSUCCC – James).

Oral nicotine pouches are small packets filled with a flavored powder containing nicotine and other chemicals that are tucked between the lip and gums. Researchers at the OSUCCC – James Center for Tobacco Research are concerned that these oral nicotine pouches are so appealing and easy to use that they could be a gateway to future tobacco product addiction for Gen Z.

Epidemiologist Brittney Keller-Hamilton, PhD, says these products are available in low- and high-nicotine concentrations, making them appealing to both new users and people who are already addicted to nicotine.

“We’re starting to hear from college students that they find it easier to use nicotine pouches at work or in class because they are easier to conceal. They also do not require you to spit excess saliva like older tobacco oral products (dip, snuff),” said Keller-Hamilton, who studies nicotine pouch use and regulation at the Center for Tobacco Research. “One of my biggest concerns with nicotine pouches is that as youth experiment with these products, they might not find them to be satisfying enough to continue to meet a growing nicotine craving and then might transition to more harmful products.”

She notes that regulation of these products is minimal, and that removing flavorings, prohibiting online sales, and increasing the price could discourage youth experimentation and, therefore, reduce their risk of becoming addicted to nicotine.

As students go back to school, Keller-Hamilton cautions parents to pay attention to what is in their teenagers’ backpacks.

“Many products are cleverly packaged to conceal the real content – vapes as highlighters or pens, oral nicotine pouches as mints. Unfortunately, due to loose industry regulation, they are very easy to obtain for underage youth, and they are far from harmless. We know that when people start using any nicotine product, including nicotine pouches, before their brain is finished developing, it primes their brain for a stronger nicotine addiction and also primes their brain for addiction to other substances,” said Keller-Hamilton. “It’s really important for parents to talk with their kids about the dangers of these products and seek help from their pediatrician if they’re concerned about nicotine addiction.”

Study results and methods

For this survey, 1,000 adults aged 18 or older were asked about their ability to recognize nicotine products with and without the visual aid of packaging, as well as their perceptions about the health effects of these products.

Ohio State’s recent survey showed that 70% of adults believe nicotine pouches are harmful to health and lead to addiction, but just 25% say they could identify a nicotine pouch out of its container or packaging. The survey also found that those between the ages of 18-29 are more likely to know someone who uses nicotine pouches, as opposed to older adults.

This study was conducted on behalf of the OSUCCC – James by SSRS on its Opinion Panel Omnibus platform. The SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus is a national, twice-per-month, probability-based survey. Data collection was conducted from July 19-22, 2024, among a sample of 1,008 respondents. The survey was conducted via web (n=976) and telephone (n=32) and administered in English. The margin of error for total respondents is +/- 3.5 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. All SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus data are weighted to represent the target population of U.S. adults ages 18 or older.