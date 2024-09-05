Chinese Premier Visit To Pakistan: A Milestone For Strengthening Bilateral Ties – OpEd

By Asad Ali

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is scheduled to visit Pakistan next, marking a significant moment in the history of Sino-Pak relations, as this will be the first visit by a Chinese Premier to Pakistan in 11 years. This visit, planned ahead of SCO summit on October 15-16, offers both countries an opportunity to enhance their longstanding partnership, explore new avenues for cooperation, and navigate the evolving geopolitical landscape.

Premier Li Qiang’s visit, coming at a time when both nations are facing economic challenges and shifting global dynamics, is expected to be more than just a routine diplomatic engagement. It symbolizes the renewal of commitment to deepening cooperation in a wide range of areas, including trade, investment, infrastructure, and regional security.

One of the most anticipated outcomes of this visit will be a renewed focus on economic cooperation, particularly within the framework of CPEC. Since its inception, CPEC has been the cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic ties with China, leading to billions of dollars in Chinese investment in energy, infrastructure, and industrial projects. However, CPEC has faced challenges, including delays in project implementation, security concerns, and economic difficulties in Pakistan.

Pakistan and China share common concerns about regional security, particularly in the context of Afghanistan and the broader South Asian region. Premier Li Qiang’s visit is likely to see discussions on enhancing security cooperation to address challenges such as terrorism, cross-border insurgencies, and the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

China has played an active role in promoting regional stability, especially after US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Both China and Pakistan have a shared interest in preventing Afghanistan from becoming a hub of terrorism and instability. Their cooperation in security matters, particularly in intelligence sharing and counterterrorism efforts, is expected to be high on the agenda during Li Qiang’s visit.

Moreover, as both nations are members of SCO, this visit presents an opportunity for Pakistan and China to coordinate their positions ahead of the SCO summit. The SCO, which focuses on regional security, economic cooperation, and counterterrorism, is an important platform for both countries to align their strategies on issues of mutual concern, particularly in the context of Central Asia and Afghanistan.

While CPEC remains a focal point of China-Pakistan relations, there is a growing recognition on both sides that the relationship must expand beyond this corridor. Premier Li Qiang’s visit offers a chance to explore new avenues of collaboration in emerging sectors such as digital economy, science and technology, and green energy.

China has made significant strides in technology and innovation, and Pakistan is eager to benefit from Chinese expertise in areas such as artificial intelligence, telecommunications, and e-commerce. Li Qiang’s visit could lead to agreements that promote greater collaboration in these sectors, thus opening new opportunities for Pakistani entrepreneurs and tech professionals.

In addition, Pakistan, like many other countries, is facing the pressing challenge of climate change. China’s leadership in renewable energy, particularly in solar and wind power, offers a valuable opportunity for Pakistan to enhance its green energy capacity. Cooperation in this area would not only contribute to Pakistan’s energy security but also align with global efforts to combat climate change.

Premier Li Qiang’s visit also comes at a time of significant geopolitical shifts in the region. The growing strategic competition between China and the United States, as well as India’s increasing alignment with the West, adds complexity to China-Pakistan relations. While both countries have historically maintained a strong partnership, they now face new challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing world order.

For Pakistan, deepening ties with China remains crucial, particularly as it seeks to navigate its relationship with other major powers. China’s support has been vital for Pakistan in forums such as the United Nations, where it has backed Pakistan on key issues such as Kashmir. At the same time, Pakistan must balance its relations with China, the United States, and other regional powers, particularly India.

Li Qiang’s visit will reaffirm China’s continued support for Pakistan on the international stage, particularly in multilateral organizations like the United Nations and SCO. It also underscores the importance of the Pakistan-China partnership in maintaining regional peace and stability, especially as the two countries seek to counterbalance the influence of other major powers in South Asia.

Premier Li Qiang’s visit to Pakistan in October 2024 marks a critical juncture in the history of Sino-Pak relations. This visit offers a unique opportunity for both countries to reinvigorate their strategic partnership, strengthen economic ties, and enhance cooperation in emerging sectors such as technology and green energy. Moreover, it provides a platform for Pakistan and China to align their positions on regional security ahead of the SCO summit.

As the two countries look towards the future, the visit highlights the enduring strength of the China-Pakistan relationship, which has weathered challenges and continues to evolve in response to changing global dynamics. By expanding cooperation beyond traditional sectors and addressing shared challenges, Premier Li Qiang’s visit will further cement the bond between the two nations, ensuring that this “iron brotherhood” remains a cornerstone of regional peace, stability, and prosperity.