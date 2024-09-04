Egypt Rejects Netanyahu’s Demand On Philadelphi Corridor

By Arab News

By Gobran Mohamed

Egypt has categorically rejected the statements issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sept. 2, in which he insisted that Israeli forces must retain control over the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border, vowing “not to give in to pressure” over the issue in Gaza ceasefire talks.

An Egyptian government spokesman accused Netanyahu of making the demand to distract Israeli public opinion, obstruct reaching a ceasefire and a hostage-detainee exchange deal, and impede the mediation efforts being carried out by Egypt, Qatar, and the US.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis protested on Monday, and US President Joe Biden said Netanyahu needed to do more after nearly 11 months of fighting.

The issue of the so-called Philadelphi Corridor, on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip bordering Egypt, has been a major sticking point in efforts to secure a deal to halt the fighting in Gaza and return Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Hamas has rejected any Israeli presence in the area.

The spokesman said that Egypt “holds the Israeli government responsible for the consequences of issuing such statements that further aggravate the situation and aim to justify the aggressive and provocative policies, which lead to further regional escalation.”

Egypt, he said, has affirmed its keenness to lead the peace process in a way that achieves security and stability “for all the region’s peoples.”

Netanyahu’s stance on the truce negotiations, which have been continuing for weeks while showing little sign of a breakthrough, has frustrated allies, including the US, and has widened a rift with his own Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.