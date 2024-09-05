Indonesia’s Strategic Engagement With The Pacific In 2024: Leveraging MSG And PIF For Regional Stability – Analysis

By Simon Hutagalung

Considering the evolving geopolitical landscape in Southeast Asia and the Pacific, Indonesia finds itself in a crucial position in 2024. As a prominent nation within ASEAN, Indonesia bears a significant opportunity and responsibility to deepen its connections with Pacific island nations. This year represents a critical juncture for Jakarta to reevaluate and enhance its involvement in the Pacific region, particularly by leveraging established regional frameworks such as the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).

While Indonesia has historically maintained relationships with Pacific nations, a more focused and strategic approach is required to effectively respond to the burgeoning challenges and prospects in the region. The need for Jakarta to bolster its diplomatic, economic, and cultural engagement with the Pacific is further emphasized by the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) inked between the ASEAN Secretariat (ASEC) and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) during Indonesia’s ASEAN chairmanship in September 2023. This MOU serves as the bedrock for enhanced cooperation, positioning Indonesia as a pivotal conduit between ASEAN and the Pacific to ensure regional stability and shared prosperity.

Indonesia’s connection with the Pacific region is rooted in shared cultural, historical, and economic links. Nonetheless, in recent years, this relationship has not reached its fullest potential, especially in light of the strategic importance of the Pacific to Indonesia’s broader foreign policy objectives. The Pacific islands are not only geographically proximate but also face similar challenges as Indonesia, including climate change vulnerabilities, reliance on primary commodity exports, and the imperative for sustainable development.

In 2024, the pressing need for Indonesia to ramp up its engagement in the Pacific is underscored by various factors. The growing presence of external powers seeking influence in the region, combined with the increased assertiveness of Pacific nations in global forums, creates a dynamic environment in which Indonesia’s active involvement could yield significant benefits.

Additionally, as ASEAN endeavours to strengthen its ties with the Pacific, Indonesia, as the bloc’s largest member, assumes a leadership role. The 2023 MOU between ASEC and PIF further underscores this responsibility, providing a structured pathway for Jakarta to enhance collaboration and address common regional challenges.ASEAN’s engagement with the Pacific region has historically been limited, with a primary focus on economic and diplomatic outreach. However, the recognition of shared interests and challenges between ASEAN and Pacific nations has given rise to calls for closer cooperation.

In 2024, ASEAN acknowledges the importance of expanding its influence in the Pacific, with particular attention to areas such as climate change, maritime security, and economic development. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the ASEAN Secretariat (ASEC) and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in 2023 serves as the foundation for such cooperation, providing a formal mechanism to coordinate efforts between the two regions.

Indonesia, due to its proximity and cultural ties, occupies a unique position to act as a bridge between ASEAN and the Pacific. This role not only serves Indonesia’s national interests but also plays a crucial part in ASEAN’s broader regional strategy. By strengthening its engagement with the Pacific, Indonesia can assist ASEAN in establishing stronger connections with Pacific nations, thereby promoting regional stability and prosperity

The Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) presents a key platform through which Indonesia can advance its engagement with the Pacific. Established in 1988, the MSG is a sub-regional organization that brings together Melanesian countries to address shared political, economic, and social interests. Since 2011, Indonesia has held observer membership in the MSG, reflecting its intent to engage with the Melanesian countries in the Pacific. In 2024, the role of the MSG will become increasingly significant as the Pacific region confronts mounting challenges such as climate change, resource management, and economic development.

For Indonesia, deeper involvement in the MSG offers numerous opportunities. Firstly, it provides a platform for Jakarta to strengthen its bilateral relations with Melanesian countries, as these relations are pivotal in maintaining stability in Indonesia’s eastern regions, particularly Papua. Secondly, through active participation in the MSG, Indonesia can help shape the group’s agenda in directions that align with its broader foreign policy goals, such as promoting regional stability, sustainable development, and economic integration.

The Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) serves as a crucial platform for Indonesia’s engagement with the Pacific region. Established in 1971, PIF stands as the foremost political and economic policy organization in the area, convening Pacific island nations to discuss and coordinate policies concerning a broad range of issues encompassing trade, security, and environmental protection. As of 2001, Indonesia has been an active participant in the forum as a dialogue partner, benefiting from the opportunities to engage with Pacific nations on matters of significance. Nonetheless, Indonesia must adopt a more proactive approach within PIF by 2024.

The 2023 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the ASEAN Secretariat (ASEC) and PIF reinforces this necessity, furnishing a new framework for Indonesia’s engagement in line with its strategic objectives. Given the increasingly influential role of the Pacific region in global geopolitics, Indonesia should capitalize on its participation in PIF to cultivate stronger partnerships with Pacific nations. This might involve collaborative endeavours such as coalescing forces to combat climate change, amplifying trade and investment ties, and cooperating on security matters. By doing so, Indonesia can not only advance its national interests but also contribute to the overarching goals of regional stability and sustainable development.

To fulfil these objectives, Indonesia must implement several strategic measures. Firstly, Jakarta must evaluate the possibility of reinforcing its diplomatic missions and consular services in Pacific nations. With a more robust presence on the ground, Indonesia will be better equipped to comprehend the needs and concerns of Pacific nations and more effectively respond to emergent challenges. Furthermore, an enhanced diplomatic presence will facilitate the establishment of closer ties between Indonesian and Pacific governments, businesses, and civil society organizations, which are vital for fostering deeper bilateral and multilateral cooperation.



Secondly, Indonesia should concentrate on bolstering economic partnerships and trade agreements with both the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) and other member states of PIF. Although the Pacific region may be relatively diminutive in terms of population and market size, it offers substantial prospects for trade and investment, particularly in sectors such as fisheries, tourism, and renewable energy. Through the process of negotiating favourable trade agreements and promoting Indonesian businesses in the Pacific, Jakarta can contribute to the augmentation of economic ties and the formation of mutually beneficial partnerships.

Indonesia can explore opportunities for joint ventures and investment projects that align with the Pacific’s priorities and Indonesia’s own development goals, thereby contributing to sustainable development in the region. Cultural and educational exchanges provide Indonesia with significant opportunities to enhance its soft power in the Pacific region. Indonesia shares cultural and historical connections with many countries in the Pacific, particularly in the Melanesian region. By promoting cultural exchanges, such as through the arts and traditional music practices, Indonesia can strengthen personal connections and foster mutual understanding. In addition, educational programs, including scholarships for Pacific students to study in Indonesia and academic collaborations between Indonesian and Pacific institutions, can play a vital role in developing long-term relationships and creating networks of influence.

Furthermore, Indonesia can leverage its unique position as a bridge between ASEAN and Pacific nations. As the largest and most populous country in ASEAN, Indonesia possesses substantial influence within the organization. By encouraging ASEAN-Pacific cooperation, Jakarta can align the interests of both regions and establish a more coordinated approach to addressing shared challenges. This could involve initiatives such as joint dialogues between ASEAN and Pacific nations, collaborative projects focusing on climate change and environmental protection, and endeavours to enhance maritime security in the region. The 2023 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the ASEAN Secretariat (ASEC) and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) serves as a fundamental basis for these efforts, enabling Indonesia to facilitate and guide cooperative actions between ASEAN and Pacific nations. By assuming this bridging role, Indonesia can not only strengthen its position in the Pacific but also contribute to the broader objectives of regional integration and stability.

In conclusion, the year 2024 presents a crucial opportunity for Indonesia to deepen its engagement with the Pacific region. Through focused and strategic involvement in frameworks such as the Melanesian Spearhead Group and the Pacific Islands Forum, and by building upon the foundation established by the 2023 MOU between ASEC and PIF, Jakarta can enhance its diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties with Pacific nations. This approach will not only advance Indonesia’s national interests but also contribute to the broader goals of regional stability and prosperity. By serving as a bridge between ASEAN and the Pacific, Indonesia can play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the region, ensuring that both ASEAN and the Pacific benefit from closer cooperation and enhanced mutual understanding. As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, Indonesia’s proactive engagement with the Pacific will be essential for securing a peaceful and prosperous future for the entire region.

