Tourism In A Globalized World – OpEd

By Mohammad Usman Aslam

The contemporary era is characterized by unprecedented interconnectedness, each country one way or another is dependent upon another for something. Globalization is the root for the interconnectedness and it has shaped every sector of the society and tourism is no exception. It is due to both that people now understand each other better regardless of their past, language, religion or even cultural differences.

Tourism could not be possible without globalization and it has become an essential component that now we commemorate World Tourism Day on 27th of September, this day not only highlights how tourism facilitates global understanding but also how it drives economic growth. However, not only globalization has facilitated the growth of tourism industry but in turn tourism has contributed to the spread of globalization by connecting people, cultures and economies around the world.

Therefore, while knowing what one has done to another, generally two simple questions arise out of curiosity. The first one is “what is the impact of tourism on globalization?” There’s no single answer to this question. Tourism has played a significant role in driving globalization by bridging cultures and economies. Now travelling is far more accessible and affordable than it ever was. Therefore, with the increase in number of tourists there are several impacts of tourism on globalization

The impact on culture

Tourism facilitates exchanging of cultures, traditions and ideas. As people around the world gather around to interact with each other, they exchange ideas and cultural values. This shapes the mutual understanding and appreciation among people from various backgrounds.

Economic Benefits

It stimulates local economies, creating job opportunities and boosts infrastructure development. It has a significant role in global industry there are now numerous hotels made for tourists and for their facilitation now there are multiple airports as well for tourists for their easy access.

Environmental Impacts

It can have positive and negative impact as well. As for the positive impacts, tourism provides essential funding for the preservation of natural areas and wildlife. Additionally, it raises environmental awareness among travelers.

Tourism and healthcare

A new trend has emerged and that is “medical tourism”. People not only go from one place to another for leisure but now they travel to receive better medical facilities as well.

Secondly the other question which arises out of curiosity is “how globalization affects the tourism industry?”. We all by now have realized that globalization is powerful and each country is working to make their boarders permeable and are working hard to open their borders especially for the international investors. The necessity of globalization is almost realized by each state, that they have taken initiatives to form trading blocs such as: BRICS, ASEAN and so on.

Therefore, globalization has exceedingly affected the tourism industry, starting with the positive effects.

Accessibility

The advances in transportation and communication technologies have made international travel far more accessible and affordable. There are now online booking platforms which facilitate easy travel

Standardization of services

Globalization has led to standardization of tourism services, there are now international hotel chains such as “Serena Hotels”, which are operating in east Africa, southern Africa and South Asia, providing ease for tourists and the people of locality.

Cultural Exchange

Globalization has made it very easier for the travel enthusiasts to discover places and learn about different cultures. Tourists now have access to wide range of cultural experiences from local festivals, international cuisines and arts. This exchange has fostered mutual understanding and appreciation among different cultures.

However, with the benefits there are certain adverse effects as well which come up with globalization and they are as follows

Over-Tourism

Globalization has led to significant increase in international travel which has resulted in overcrowded tourist destinations. This strains the local infrastructure and leads to over consumption of resources as well.

Cultural Erosion

Destinations have altered their cultural practices to cater to the specific needs of the tourists, this can dilute the authentic cultural experiences. With globalization many people are losing their cultures and adapting to foreign traditions.

Distress

As globalization progressed over time, it was accompanied by a rise of terrorism as well. The interconnectedness and movement of people has facilitated the spread of extremist ideologies and cross border terrorist activities.

Indubitably, globalization has expanded travel opportunities, fostered cultural exchange and stimulated economic growth within the tourism industry. However, it also has brought challenges with the positive impacts. Ultimately, it is mandatory for policymakers, businesses and travelers to foster a balanced approach and promote more sustainable practices and preserve local cultures and protect the environment.